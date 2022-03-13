Pregnant woman who escaped bombing of Mariupol maternity hospital gives birth

Marianna Vishegirskaya, Ukrainian blogger and one of the pregnant women who managed to escape a maternity ward bombed by the Russian Army in Mariupolgave birth to a girl, named Veronika, last Thursday (10).

Images that circulated of the attack show Marianna visibly injured and with blood on her face. In a series of tweets, the Russian embassy in London claimed that the woman was an actress hired to stage the event, claiming that the children’s hospital had been taken over by the nationalist Azov battalion. Subsequently, the posts were removed for violating the rules of the social network.





Ukrainian journalist Olga Tokariuk, who followed Marianna’s case, posted an update on the case on Twitter. “Marianna [escapou] from the bombed hospital in Mariupol [e] gave birth to a girl yesterday, your aunt told me. The baby weighs 3.2 kg and is healthy. She was called Veronika – in honor of Nike, the goddess of victory. Ukraine victory.”





Marianna from Mariupol’s bombed hospital gave birth to a baby girl yesterday, her aunt told me. The baby is 3200 grams and is healthy. She was named Veronika – in honor of Nike, the goddess of victory. Victory of Ukraine. Photos by Evgeniy Maloletka pic.twitter.com/oreJVHC91w — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) March 11, 2022

The Russian bombing that hit the maternity hospital left three dead, including a girl, and 17 wounded. After the attack, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky again urged Western countries to close Ukrainian airspace.









