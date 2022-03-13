Putin’s minister says 16,000 Syrian mercenaries are on hand to support Russia

The Russian Defense Minister, Serguei Choigoustated that 16,000 Middle Eastern fighters are ready to support Russian forces.

the russian president Vladimir Putin authorized the deployment of “volunteer” fighters mainly from Syria to reinforce the Russian army in Ukraine.

Mercenaries are currently fighting alongside the Russians and the Syrian military in support of the Damascus regime in the country’s conflict.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyin turn, accused Russia of hiring “Syrian assassins” to “destroy” Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine completes 17 days this Saturday. Russian troops continue at the gates of Kiev and on an offensive that has extended to the city of Dnipro. In Mariupol, where thousands of civilians have been surrounded for 12 days, the situation is “almost desperate”, according to Doctors Without Borders.

According to local media, bomb alert sirens sounded in the early hours of Saturday in practically the entire Ukrainian territory, especially in large urban centers such as Kiev, Odessa, Dnipro and Kharkov.

Refugees

Approximately 100,000 people were evacuated in two days from Ukrainian cities. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed the death of 564 civilians in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian offensive, among them 41 children.

More than 2.5 million people have already fled the Ukraine war in just two weeks, according to the organization. The fastest exodus since WWII. Aid agencies predicted 4 million people would flee during the first six months of the offensive, but the number of refugees is expected to exceed initial forecasts.

Countries neighboring Ukraine, such as Moldova, struggle to accommodate the influx of refugees.

With information from RFI