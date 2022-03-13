Read and learn how to gain muscle mass in just 30 days! fast and effective

Today, Saturday, March 12, 2022, we are going to teach you how to gain muscle mass in just 30 days. Eating very well and not starving. See all this in the column Robson Rudders of FolhaGo.

Continues after advertising





It is very common for people to join the gym or start doing any other physical activity, but not have the result they are hoping for. We will now show you how to gain muscle mass quickly, see these tips.

Read: Gym looks; 5 tips to know what to wear with beauty and comfort

Continues after advertising





how to gain mass

If you’ve ever done weight training, you must have noticed a frustrating detail. In fact, people spend hours, for months, exercising in the gym without getting any significant results.

There are cases that the person even spends years in the gym with the same body without knowing how, or what to do to have good results. This is a very common mistake of those who want to know how to gain muscle mass, they put very high loads on bodybuilding and make the wrong movement.

Continues after advertising





Do exercises slowly and in a concentrated way to gain muscle mass

Many people don’t learn bodybuilding basics before starting to train. They believe that only lifting the weights as the instructor directs will generate mass gain results. There is a whole strategy to get the HYPERTROPHY of the muscle.

Perform the exercises correctly

The execution of the movement must be complete and correct. That way you will be able to feel the movement of the muscle. Mainly in the contraction phase, this is because when performing this type of movement, more fibers are injured during the activity and the more effective the gain in muscle mass will be during the muscle recovery period.

Check out: Mel Maia’s look at the gym is a hit on Instagram

Not stopping exercise when you start to feel pain

When experiencing pain or a burning sensation during exercise, it is recommended not to stop. Because that’s when the muscle fibers will start to break down, causing hypertrophy during the recovery period.

Train 3 to 5 times a week

To gain muscle mass, it is important that training takes place on a regular basis. It is recommended that training happen 3 to 5 times a week. What’s more, the same muscle group should be worked 1 to 2 times, as muscle rest is critical for hypertrophy.

Food: how to gain muscle with food

Food is the most important aspect to generate muscle mass gain results from bodybuilding, even more than the training itself. To do this, you need to feed yourself with the right nutrients, at the right time, in the right proportions and in the right amounts.

A diet to gain muscle mass consists of the following nutrients

Protein is the building block for building muscle. The main sources of protein for good results in bodybuilding are meat (chicken, fish, beef, pork, etc.) and eggs.

The secret to knowing how to gain muscle mass is in the carbohydrate control. They are the simplest source of energy for the body to obtain. Consume small amounts of carbohydrates and, if you prefer low glycemic index carbohydratessuch as: sweet potato, yam, cassava, etc.

Water will help cleanse your body, help your kidneys work and also help to metabolize fats, preventing your body from having the famous localized fats. This also includes fluid retention. Following these guidelines, your body is capable of radically changing in a span of time as short as 30 days.

Also read: Breaded chicken in pistachio crust: a different option for the protein of the meal