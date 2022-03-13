Release date may have been leaked

Almost 10 years after the release of GTA 5, the new game in the franchise is in development. Although there is no further information about the story or other points of the game, there is already speculation about the release date of GTA 6. (Via: Comic Book)

the profile maker Rockstar Mag’, Chris Klippel posted on their social networks that the development of the new GTA is accelerating and gave a possible forecast of the release date. Check out the post below.

God Of War: Female Kratos Cosplay Shakes The Internet

Une étape important dans le développement de #GTA6 viendrait d’être atteinte. Les choses devraient s’accélérer (in interne chez Rockstar).

Je pense qu’une (vraie) annonce en fin d’année peut être envisageable. Dans tous les cas, je ne vois pas le jeu arriver avant fin 2024 ! 😊 pic.twitter.com/jDcrkxwjuo — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) March 11, 2022

“An important step in the development of #GTA6 has just been achieved. Things should speed up (internally at Rockstar).

I think a (real) announcement later in the year might be possible. Anyway, I don’t see the game coming before the end of 2024!”

Klippel speculates the release date taking into account the company’s release schedule. rockstar from their last two games. So much GTA 5 how much Red Dead Redemption 2 had a gap of 2 years from their official announcement until the game was released to the public.

That is, if GTA 6 is actually announced at the end of this year, we should have its release in around the end of 2024, early 2025. Rockstar Games has not yet commented on the information, so take this information as a rumor.

Despite being called the GTA 6, Rockstar has not released the game’s official name, so the game’s name may change in future announcements.

Did you like the news?

So, follow us on our social networks like twitter, Instagram and Facebook. So you can follow all the news about movies, series and more!

Image: Disclosure