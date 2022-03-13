Russia and Ukraine negotiate by videoconference







Image of Putin and Zelensky protesting in India Photo: Sanjeev Gupta / SOPA Images / Sipa USA / Reuters

Russia and Ukraine are holding new talks via videoconference this Saturday, 12, informed Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by interfax. According to the Russian representative, “Vladimir Medinsky continues to lead the Russian delegation”, but for now, as far as details are concerned, “any comment at the moment” will be avoided.

Also on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin updated French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the state of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev and responded to their concerns about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine during a telephone conversation between the three, said the Kremlin.

The Kremlin statement said Macron and Scholz questioned the humanitarian situation arising from what Russia calls a special military operation in Ukraine, and Putin responded with accusations of human rights violations by Ukrainian forces. He did not cite evidence to substantiate these claims. The three leaders agreed to keep in touch, the Kremlin added.

A French government official said Putin “has not given any sign of a desire to stop the war” in Ukraine. “We draw one consequence: Putin should take note of even heavier sanctions,” said an Elysee Palace source, noting that the Russian “always seemed very determined to achieve his goals.”

“The difference with the last meeting two days ago is that he did not use the term ‘denazification’ when listing Russian objectives in Ukraine. The term has become rare in recent contacts,” he concluded.

* With information from Reuters