Russia and Ukraine nod more optimistically and talk about agreement ‘in the coming days’ – 03/13/2022 – World

On the same day that Russian forces attacked targets in Ukraine near the Polish border, indicating an escalation of tensions in the war in Eastern Europe, Moscow and Kiev gave the most optimistic signals so far, saying that negotiations could lead to an agreement.” in the next days”.

The first manifestation of the Ukrainian side came from Mikhailo Podoliako, who participates in negotiations with the neighboring country and is an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said on Sunday (13) that Ukraine did not intend to back down, but said talks had advanced.

“We are not going to give way in principle on any position, Russia now understands that. [Mas] Russia is already starting to speak constructively,” he said, in a video posted on social media. “I think we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days,” he said. “Our demands are an end to the war and the withdrawal of troops. . I see an understanding and there is a dialogue,” he wrote in the sequel.

On the Russian side, the RIA news agency quoted negotiator Leonid Slutski, for whom the talks had made substantial progress. “According to my expectations, this progress can grow in the coming days in a joint position of both delegations, in documents for signature,” said Slutski.

War in Ukraine The daily newsletter for you to understand what happens in the war between Russia and Ukraine

Neither side, however, has indicated what the scope of an agreement might be. The comments were issued at almost the same time, on the 18th day of the war, which began on 24 February.

Also on Sunday, the US confirmed the impression that Russia wants to negotiate. In an interview with Fox News, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said that Washington has been putting strong pressure on Moscow and that “that pressure is starting to have some effect”.

“We are seeing some signs of serious and real negotiations,” she said, noting that “so far it appears that Vladimir Putin is intent on destroying Ukraine.” Thousands of people have been killed, according to the Ukrainian government, and more than 2.5 million people have already left the country. Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but not surrender or accept any ultimatums.

Ukraine and Russia have already held three rounds of negotiations in Belarus, a dictatorship allied to Putin, focused on humanitarian issues and opening up corridors for civilians.

The Russian president said on Friday that there had been some “positive changes” in the negotiations, but did not offer further details. On Saturday, the Kremlin said discussions between Russian and Ukrainian officials continued “in video format” after the face-to-face meetings in Belarus.

On Thursday (10), foreign ministers Serguei Lavrov and Dmitro Kuleba also met in Turkey, at the highest diplomatic level so far, but they did not announce any progress towards ending the conflict.

A Kremlin spokesman said on Monday that Russia was ready to halt military operations “quickly” if Kiev met a list of conditions, such as recognizing Crimea as Russian territory and the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as Russian territory. independent states,

In an interview with the American channel ABC last week, President Zelensky, in turn, said it was possible to “discuss and find a compromise on how these territories will continue to live”, adding: “We are not ready for capitulation. [rendição]”.