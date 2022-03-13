Russia and Ukraine signal “positive results” in negotiations in the coming days







Image of Putin and Zelensky protesting in India Photo: Sanjeev Gupta / SOPA Images / Sipa USA / Reuters

Russian and Ukrainian officials on Sunday gave their most optimistic assessments yet of progress in their negotiations over the war in ukrainesuggesting there could be positive results within a few days.

Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but not surrender or accept any ultimatum. “We are not going to give way in principle on any position. Russia now understands that. Russia is already starting to speak constructively,” Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a video posted online. “I think we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days,” he said.

According to the RIA news agency, Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky said the talks had made substantial progress. “According to my personal expectations, this progress could evolve in the coming days to a joint position of both delegations, for documents to be signed,” said Slutsky.

Neither side has indicated what the scope of any agreement might be.

In a tweet, Podolyak said Russia is listening carefully to Ukraine’s proposals. “Our demands are – an end to the war and the withdrawal of (Russian) troops. I see understanding and there is a dialogue,” he said.

Last Monday, the Kremlin spokesman said Russia was ready to halt military operations “in a moment” if Kiev met a list of conditions.

Among the demands are that Ukraine recognize Crimea as Russian territory and recognize the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states.

















Soldier receives blessing from religious in Kiev Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

Russia shows signs of interest in talks, says US

Russia is showing signs that it may be willing to have substantial negotiations on Ukraine, even with Moscow’s intention to “destroy” its neighbor, US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Sunday.

In an interview with Fox News SundaySherman said the United States was exerting “enormous pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine and to allow the creation of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee.

“This pressure is starting to have some effect. We are seeing some signs of serious and real negotiations. But I have to say … so far it seems that Vladimir Putin is intent on destroying Ukraine,” Sherman said.

The assistant secretary did not elaborate on any indications Moscow may have made about these negotiations. But earlier on Sunday, Russian and Ukrainian officials gave upbeat assessments of progress in the talks, saying results could be achieved in a few days.