Russia threatens to attack Western arms shipments to Ukraine – World

THE Russia alerted the U.Sthis Saturday (12), that your troops can attack arms shipments westerners to Ukraine.

“We warn the United States that the delivery of weapons that they are orchestrating from a number of countries is not only a dangerous act, but also turns these convoys into legitimate targets,” warned the deputy prime minister of Russian foreign affairsSergei Ryabkov, in an interview with the television channel Pervy Kanal.

Ryabkov particularly cited systems of portable air defense and systems of anti-tank missiles. He also said that the “security guarantees” that Russia demanded of the West, including that Ukraine would never join the natoare no longer valid.

“The situation has completely changed. The issue now is to achieve the implementation of our leaders’ goals,” he said, referring to the Kremlin’s “demilitarization” of Ukraine.

“If the Americans are willing, we can, of course, resume the dialogue,” he added, noting that Moscow was willing, especially on the issue of agreements to limit nuclear arsenals. “It all depends on Washington,” she emphasized.