Russia threatens to attack Western arms shipments to Ukraine

THE Russia warned the United States on Saturday that its troops could attack Western arms shipments to Ukrainewhere the Russian army has been advancing for fifteen days.

“We warn the United States that the delivery of weapons it is orchestrating from a number of countries is not only a dangerous act, but also turns these convoys into legitimate targets,” warned Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sergei Ryabkov, in an interview with the television channel Pervy Kanal.

Ryabkov particularly cited portable air defense systems and anti-tank missile systems.

Riabkov also said the “security guarantees” that Russia demanded from the West, including that Ukraine would never join NATO, were no longer valid.

“The situation has completely changed. The issue now is to achieve the implementation of our leaders’ goals,” he said, referring to the “demilitarization” of Ukraine demanded by the Kremlin.

“If the Americans are willing, we can, of course, resume the dialogue,” he added, noting that Moscow was willing, especially on the issue of agreements to limit nuclear arsenals.

“It all depends on Washington,” he emphasized.