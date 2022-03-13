Russia to send more than 16,000 fighters to fight in Ukraine

Crater at blast-hit cultural center in Byshiv, near Kiev, on March 12Thomas Peter/Reuters

Destroyed tank in residential area of ​​Volnovakha, in the breakaway region of Donetsk, on March 12Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Debris of a shoe factory after Russian attack in Dnipro on March 12Mykola Synelnikov/Reuters

Yuri Gagarin Stadium in Chernihiv damaged after being hit by explosivesFC Desna/Facebook/Disclosure

Ukrainian refugees cross the border with Romania by ferryStoyan Nenov/Reuters

Metal structures are used to form barricades in Brovary, a town near Kiev, Ukraine.Thomas Peter/Reuters

Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Force train with weapons in Odessa, UkraineAlexandros Avramidis/Reuters

A Ukrainian soldier directs a captured Russian tank at Brovary, near Kiev, on March 10.Thomas Peter/Reuters

Children sleep in sports center converted into refugee center in PolandPiotr Skornicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

Monument of the Duke of Richelieu, founder of the Ukrainian city of Odessa, was almost entirely covered with sandbags to protect against Russian attacksAlexandros Avramidis/Reuters

A man carries a dog on the Irpin escape near Kiev on March 9Maxim Levin/REUTERS

Destruction in Sumy, one of the cities hardest hit by the attacks and which has a humanitarian escape corridorAndrey Mozgovoy/Reuters

In Odessa, Esyea (6 years old) says goodbye to her mother on a bus with refugees. She is on her sister’s lapAlexandros Avramidis/REUTERS

In Irpin, a policeman says goodbye to his son, who fled with the rest of his family because of the Russian attacksThomas Peter/Reuters

Residents of Irpin cross a bomb-damaged bridge on March 7. The city near Kiev is the target of intense attacksCarlos Barria/Reuters

Antonov An-225 Mriya destroyed in Hostomel airport hangar in late February attackRussian State TV / Reproduction

Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, was hit by attacks in the early hours of March 4Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube/Reuters

Part of a missile near a bus terminal in Kiev on March 4Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

A woman checks for destruction at a stricken home in Horlivka, in the breakaway region of Donetsk, on March 4Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

People try to board a train from Kiev to Lviv on March 4Gleb Garanich/Reuters

A firefighter stands at the wreckage of a bomb-hit school in Zhytomyr on March 4Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

Residential buildings after explosions in Borodyanka, Kiev region, on March 3Maxim Levin/Reuters

Convoy of Russian vehicles destroyed in Borodyanka, near Kiev, on March 3Maxim Levin/Reuters

Explosive-hit TV tower in Kiev on March 1Reuters

Destroyed tank in the town of Bucha, near Kiev, on March 2Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

Kharkiv government building after being hit by Russian missileCarlos Barria/Reuters

Government headquarters in Kharkiv is bombed this Tuesday, March 1Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

Grad rocket fired and did not explode at a children’s playground in Khrakiv, UkraineReuters

Residential buildings destroyed by explosives in Irpin, near Kiev, on March 2Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

Gleb Garanich/ReutersBuilding in Kiev hit and destroyed by Russian rockets on February 26

National University of Kharkiv, damaged by attacks on March 2Reuters

House destroyed by attack in the breakaway region of DonetskAlexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersUkrainian troops observe a wrecked vehicle in Kiev on February 26

Ukrainian soldier in combat stance on the outskirts of KharkivREUTERS/Maksim Levin

View of the destruction of a factory in Kharkiv on February 28REUTERS

Child plays in park in front of buildings hit by Kiev attack REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tank destroyed after airstrike in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, on February 28Vitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters

Residential area outside Kiev hit during Russian attack REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A bridge destroyed by explosives in Bucha, a city near Kiev, on February 28Maxim Levin/Reuters

Unidentified plane wreckage outside KievReuters TV via REUTERS

Bus with bullet marks registered in Kiev on February 28Jedrzej Nowick

A building in Kharkiv damaged by Russian bombing on February 27, in the action against Ukraine’s second-largest cityVitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters

Residential building in Kiev hit by Russian missile by Russians on February 26REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine on Thursday (24)Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via REUTERS

Interior of a destroyed Russian Tigr-M vehicle in Kharkiv on February 28Vitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters

Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine last Thursday (24)REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine last Thursday (24)REUTERS