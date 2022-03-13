Russian attacks in Ukraine close in on NATO countries, putting West on alert













1 of 65 Day 12/3 – Woman walks through the besieged streets of Odessa Photo: Nacho Doce / Reuters

In the early hours of Saturday, the 12th, sirens sounded throughout the city of Lviv, in Ukraine, warning of the risk of a possible air attack. The city has been one of the main routes for refugees who want to escape the conflict with Russia and so far has not been attacked. But apprehension has grown in recent days, with Russian incursions into cities ever closer.

Ukrainian authorities on Friday reported attacks with substantial damage and deaths in the Volyn region in northwest Ukraine and at the Ivano-Frankivsk military airfield in the southwest.

In this way, the apprehension in Lviv echoes in the West. The city is less than 100 kilometers from the border with Polandwhich is part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Russian attacks so close to NATO territory spark several warnings for the world community.







A woman walks outside a maternity hospital hit by Russian bombing in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka

“We will defend every inch of NATO territory”

On the afternoon of Friday, the 11th, the President of the United States, Joe Bidenstated that an attack on NATO territory would be met with the right answer: “I want to be clear: we will defend every inch of NATO territory with all the might of a united and galvanized NATO.”

However, Biden acknowledged the risk of conflict and said the military alliance would not directly enter the war if Russian armies remained in Ukraine. “We will not go to war with Russia in Ukraine. A direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III. It’s something we should strive for

to avoid,” he declared.

Despite this, NATO countries have indirectly participated in the conflict, with heavy sanctions on Russia and arms shipments to strengthen Ukraine’s defense.









In Ukraine, subway becomes ‘home’ for those who have not fled the country:

NATO convoys in the Kremlin’s sights

For Russia, sending weapons to Ukraine is “a dangerous act” that can be responded to militarily. Deputy Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs of RussiaSergei Ryabkov, in an interview with the Russian television channel Pervy Kanal, made it clear that convoys can be attacked by country troops.

“We warn the United States that the delivery of weapons it is orchestrating from a number of countries is not only a dangerous act, but also makes these convoys legitimate targets,” he warned.

Ryabkov also stated that “the situation has completely changed” with regard to the Kremlin’s demands to cease the attack. “The issue now is to achieve the implementation of our leaders’ goals,” he said, referring to the “demilitarization” of Ukraine, which is one of Putin’s demands.

“If the Americans are willing, we can, of course, resume the dialogue,” he added, noting that Moscow is willing to negotiate, particularly with regard to agreements to limit nuclear arsenals. “It all depends on Washington,” he said.

Russia intensifies its offensive in Ukraine

In addition to extending their attacks to the west, Russian forces have been intensifying their siege of the rest of Ukraine. The Kremlin army positioned itself around Kiev on Saturday morning, to the point that the adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Mikhailo Podolyak, said that the capital “is under siege”.

Russian forces also reportedly bombed civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities, including a Mykolaiv hospital, a Mariupol mosque and the Vasylkiv airport.

According to information from the Ukrainian army, Kremlin troops concentrate their efforts in Kiev, Mariupol and other central citiessuch as Krivoi Rog, Nikopol or Zaporizhzhia.

A woman walks outside a maternity hospital hit by Russian bombing in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka

Mariupol, mainly, has suffered severe setbacks. Its inhabitants are incommunicado, without water, gas or electricity, and they even fight to get food. It is an “almost desperate” situation, warned the organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

“The enemy is still blocking Mariupol,” the Ukrainian president said. Volodmyr Zelensky, on Friday night. “Russian troops did not let our aid into the city,” he criticized, promising to try again to bring supplies into the city.

“Besieged Mariupol is currently the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet. 1,582 civilians killed in twelve days, buried in mass graves like this one,” Ukraine’s chief diplomat Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet accompanied by a photo of a grave with dead bodies. . /AFP