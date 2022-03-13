Russian tourists stranded in Thailand by sanctions seek to return home

Thousands of Russian tourists were stranded in Thailand, with many complications to return to the country due to international sanctions adopted against Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine, Thai officials said on Sunday (13).

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, has given rise to a wide range of international measures against companies and banks, leading Russian airlines to cancel flights and global payment companies to suspend their services in that country.

Many of the tourists who have returned to Thailand’s shores since the country eased restrictions linked to Covid-19 were Russians.

In total, 3,100 Russians are ‘stuck’ in Phuket, while in Samuy there are just over 2,000. There are also Russian tourists in Krabi, Phang Nga and Bangkok, said Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, head of the administration that oversees tourism in Thailand.

Thai authorities try to help anyone who wants to return home, the official said, especially “by discussing return flights which could be scheduled or special flights”.

Thailand has not banned Russian-operated flights, but due to international airspace restrictions, some companies – such as the Russian airline Aeroflot – have canceled their connections, offloading affected tourists with the responsibility of finding alternative routes on their own, for example, passing through the Middle East with different companies.

Many tourists were also affected by the suspension of Visa and Mastercard card operations.

“We saw Russians having trouble paying by card in Phuket,” said Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, president of the Phuket tourism association.

In this context, authorities are contemplating the adoption of the Mir system – a Russian electronic funds transfer framework – and digital currencies, the official added.







