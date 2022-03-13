Russians analyze radiation at attacked Ukrainian power plant – News









Russian engineers were sent this Friday (11) to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to measure radiation, Ukrainian officials said. The takeover of the plant, the largest in Europe, by Russian forces alarmed the international community.

Workers from Russian nuclear power company Rosatom arrived in Zaporizhzhia on Friday, Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom reported by Telegram.

Russian engineers explained to Ukrainian personnel that they were there to “assess the level of radiation” and “help repair the plant”, which was bombed on March 4, Energoatom said.











The plant’s reactors do not appear to be damaged, despite the fire that broke out at the site during the attack by Russian forces.

Energoatom claimed that the Russians went to Zaporizhzhia because the Ukrainian team refused to cooperate with Russia. He added that one of the Russian envoys introduced himself as the new civil and military administrator of the area and declared that the plant had become Russian territory, administered by Rosatom.

At the time of the attack, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations denied that his country had bombed the nuclear plant.

In another statement, Rosatom confirmed the dispatch of Russian experts, but indicated that the operation of the Zaporizhzhia plant, as well as that of Chernobylalso occupied by the Russians, is secured by the Ukrainians.











Russian experts are there to “advise” the Ukrainian team, he added.

“The activities aim to ensure that the safety of the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants takes place in close contact with the direction of the IAEA [Agência Internacional de Energia Atômica]”, declared Rosatom.

Zaporizhzhia, opened in 1985, has six reactors, produces about a fifth of Ukraine’s energy and has the capacity to supply 4 million homes.









