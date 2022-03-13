Russians are less than 25 km from Kiev, says UK

Police officers and residents stand next to a shell crater in front of a house damaged by recent shelling, on the outskirts Kyiv on March 12, 2022. – Russian forces stepped up the pressure on Kyiv on March 12, 2022. The northwest suburbs of the northwest capital, including Irpin and Bucha, have already hardened days of heavy bombardment while Russian armored vehicles are advancing on the northeastern edge. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian troops are less than 25 km from Kiev

The information is from a report by the UK Ministry of Defense intelligence service.

British sent planes with medical equipment and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Russian troops advanced further on Saturday (12) towards Kiev and are less than 25 km from the Ukrainian capital. The information is from the G1 portal.

Distance was revealed in a report by the intelligence service of the UK Ministry of Defense, which sent planes with medical equipment and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Over the course of this early morning, explosions and gunfire were heard on the outskirts of the city, and houses in a nearby town were recorded on fire in the nearby town of Moschun.

As a result of the advance, plans to evacuate the population of Kiev and the surrounding area throughout this Saturday were compromised.

In Donetsk, local officials also said Russian troops were not respecting humanitarian corridors.

On Saturday, the government of Ukraine announced new humanitarian corridors in several cities and towns.

Ukraine gained strength in the war against Russia. One of the world’s best-known snipers will help the country fight the Russian invasion. Known during his operations as Wali, he rose to global prominence after shooting down an Islamic State target 3.5 km away in combat in Iraq in 2017.

Wali is one of the top combatants of his position in the Canadian Armed Forces. He previously participated in missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The news of the Canadian veteran’s arrival has been publicized as a way to strengthen the morale of the country’s civilians and military.