Russians resell McDonald’s snacks for more than R$1,000 after closing stores in the country

+



After the announcement that McDonald’s would close its 850 stores in Russia, in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, a citizen posted on the internet that he filled his fridge with products from the fast food chain, while others are selling the snacks online for amounts that reach R$ 1.6 thousand. The information is from the Daily Mail.

Fast-food chain McDonald’s is one of several companies that have halted activities in Russia in response to the war in Ukraine (Photo: ready made/Pexels)

On a Reddit forum, a photo posted by a user shows a fridge filled with snacks. The caption read: “McDonald’s is closing in Russia and this is my friend’s stock.” After the announcement of the closure of activities in the country, the stores were full and there are records of publications on the Russian classifieds website Avito with offers of McDonald’s snack bags and even sauce packaging from the restaurant.

According to the Daily Mail, one of the ads contained a double Big Mac, a double Quarterão, two large potatoes, 18 McNuggets and mozzarella sticks for 255 pounds.

Russian classifieds site Avito received ads selling overpriced McDonald’s snacks (Photo: Reproduction / Avito)

Present in the country since 1990, symbolizing the end of the Cold War, McDonald’s said it will continue to pay the salaries of the 62,000 employees of Russian stores. In an open letter, the chain’s president and CEO, Chris Kempckinski, said closing stores was the right thing to do. The Ukrainian units also had their service temporarily suspended.

know more

Refrigerator full of McDonald’s snacks after closing 850 stores in Russia (Photo: Reproduction / Reddit)

The fast food chain wasn’t the only company to halt activities in Russia in response to the war with Ukraine. Starbucks, IKEA, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and GE are some of the companies that also announced the suspension of service in the country.