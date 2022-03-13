Russians step up attacks on Mariupol on 17th day of war







Explosion in residential building in Mariupol after Russian tank opened fire Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Satellite images show buildings in the port city hit by bombs. Local authority says that 1,500 have already died in the municipality, which is surrounded. Scholz and Macron speak with Putin, but negotiations do not progress. Russian military launched this Saturday (12/03) intense attacks against the port city of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, which hit dozens of residential buildings, according to satellite images. Ukrainian officials reported that the Russians had controlled the eastern outskirts of the city and tightened their grip.

Mariupol has been one of the places most affected by Russian attacks since the beginning of the war. The city of about 430,000 is under siege and efforts to bring food, water and medicine and to evacuate its citizens were thwarted on Saturday. More than 1,500 people have died in the city since the start of the war, according to the local administration, and constant bombing has disrupted efforts to bury the dead in mass graves.

New satellite images released by Maxar Technologies on Saturday show dozens of apartment buildings in Mariupol severely damaged. DW was not able to independently confirm the photos. An Associated Press journalist witnessed tanks firing into a nine-story residential building.

“They are bombing the city 24 hours a day, launching missiles. It’s hate. They kill children,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a video speech. The conquest of Mariupol would help Russia create a land corridor to Crimea, a region of Ukraine that Moscow invaded and controlled in 2014.

Ukrainian officials said on Saturday that Russian forces had bombed a mosque in the city, where 80 civilians, including Turkish citizens, were sheltering. However, the information was denied by Ismail Hacioglu of the local mosque association, who told Turkish television that the area was under bombardment but that the mosque was not hit.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 13,000 people were evacuated by humanitarian corridors from several Ukrainian cities on Saturday, but not from Mariupol. She blamed the Russians for the unsuccessful evacuation of the port city.

Attacks on Kiev

Russian forces also pressed ahead with pressure on Kiev on Saturday, launching more attacks on Irpin, a suburb 20 kilometers northwest of the capital.

Russian attacks also destroyed the airport in the city of Vasylkiv on Saturday, about 40 kilometers south of Kiev, and an oil depot in the city was also hit and caught fire, the mayor said.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Friday called the Ukrainian capital a “city under siege”, while Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Saturday that Kiev was beefing up defenses and stockpiling food and medicine.

Buses continue to bring refugees from other regions of Ukraine fleeing bomb-hit areas to the capital, Klitschko said in a video message, adding: “We will not give up.”

Zelensky said about 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in fighting since the start of the Russian invasion. In an interview on Saturday, he said Russia would have to massively bomb the Ukrainian capital and kill its residents in order to take the city. And he added, “if that’s their goal, let them come.”

Negotiations do not advance

Talks about a possible ceasefire were unsuccessful. German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine during a phone call on Saturday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who insists on the demilitarization of Ukraine and the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory. .

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday that his country was ready to negotiate with Russia, but not to surrender or accept any ultimatums. While making a remote participation in an event promoted by the organization Renew Democracy Initiative, Kuleba said that Russia was making “unacceptable” demands. “We will continue to fight,” he said.

Zelensky said he was open to meeting Putin in Jerusalem if there is a ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett went to Moscow last Sunday and met with the Russian president. Bennett has maintained friendly relations with Kiev and Moscow and has tried to act as a mediator between the two countries. Since the beginning of the war, however, Putin has ignored several offers from Zelensky for a personal meeting.

Meanwhile, the number of refugees from the war continues to grow. The United Nations says around 2.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the conflict began, and another 2 million have been forced to move elsewhere within the country.

Moscow threatens to send weapons from the West

Russia said on Saturday that Moscow would consider arms shipments to Ukraine as “legitimate targets” for its attacks. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said his country had made its position clear to the US.

According to reports from Sky News and BuzzFeed News, Ryabkov said Russia “has warned the US that its orchestration of arms shipments from various countries is not just a dangerous move, it is an action that makes these convoys legitimate targets.”

Several Western countries have been sending weapons to the Ukrainian resistance. On Saturday, US President Joe Biden authorized the US State Department to release US$200 million in defense equipment and services to Ukraine to be used to resist the Russian invasion. On Thursday, the US Congress had already approved a package of 13.6 billion dollars (R$ 69 billion) of emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

bl (AP, AFP, Reuters, ots)