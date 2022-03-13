‘Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is so irrational that it goes beyond the Cold War’, says historian

Gerardo Lissardy

American historian James Hershberg notes several similarities between the Cold War (1947-1989) and what is currently happening in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But he also sees important differences.

For this reason, the professor of History and International Relations at George Washington University, in the United States, warns that the current conflict can be more dangerous than the one in the past.

“The action of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is so irrational and his nuclear threat so provocative that it goes beyond what happened during the Cold War,” says Hershberg, who is also the author of several publications on the nuclear arms race.

In the following interview, he explains why, “in a way, we are in the midst of a second Cuban missile crisis”, alluding to the 1962 event, the most tense of the Cold War, in which the United States and Russia almost started a nuclear war.

BBC News World – Are we witnessing the beginning of a new Cold War?

James Hershberg – Clearly in some ways. There are important similarities, but there are also differences between what is starting and the old Cold War.

Regarding the similarities, there is no doubt that Putin and Russia’s aggressiveness in invading Ukraine is spurring a reaction from the rest of the world, especially the West. That is, from Europe and North America, very comparable to what happened after the Second World War in response to Soviet aggression in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

This, combined with Stalin’s (Joseph Stalin, former Russian leader) blockade of Berlin, is what spurred the creation of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, western military alliance) in 1949. And as I wrote in the article in the magazine Foreign Affairs, Putin’s action is creating a stronger, more unified and likely larger NATO that will move closer to its borders.

Now, an important difference from the Cold War is that the Soviet Union after World War II supposedly adopted an ideology of Marxism, Leninism, Socialism and Communism, while Putin stands for nothing but Russian power. Therefore, there is no appeal to the ideas that Russia represents other than Russia itself.

And, of course, there are also other differences (between past and current conflict).

BBC News World – Some scholars argue that the new confrontation between Moscow and the West could be even more dangerous and unpredictable than the Cold War. It is possible?

Hershberg – It’s very possible. Putin is even making (former Soviet leader) Nikita Khrushchev seem relatively stable and rational when compared to him. Putin’s action is so irrational and his nuclear threat so provocative that it goes beyond what happened during the Cold War.

Furthermore, technology offers more opportunities for international and even global action within Moscow’s reach, particularly through the internet.

Even Stalin was relatively cautious. He made mistakes such as authorizing the blockade of Berlin (when the Soviets prevented the delivery of supplies to the city, which was located in the part of Germany dominated by the USSR, before the construction of the wall, between 1948 and 1949) or allowing North Korea to attack South Korea, but he was very careful not to provoke a war with the West, especially the United States, which has undeniable nuclear superiority.

It is unclear how desperate Putin will be. Because he won’t admit defeat, that would be a complete humiliation for him, so it’s very possible that he might escalate (the conflict).

BBC News World – Mr. is an expert on the Cuban Missile Crisis (when nuclear missiles were placed on the island by the Soviet Union for fear of an American invasion). And you just mentioned Khrushchev. Mr. Do you believe that tensions between Washington and Moscow are currently at their highest level since that time in 1962?

Hershberg – Yes. I mean, we’re in the midst of a second Cuban missile crisis, in a way.

Now, an important thing is that Joe Biden (President of the United States) and NATO have made it very clear that they will not participate directly in military actions in Ukraine.

But it is also clear that they will and are providing weapons to the legitimate government of Ukraine.

If Putin becomes desperate and fails in a protracted war, no one can say whether he will use force, for example, along the border between Ukraine and NATO countries such as Poland and Romania, where weapons can be infiltrated.

About 1962, although Khrushchev made a clear mistake of provocation in sending nuclear weapons to Cuba, he acted more or less consistently, when the weapons were discovered, to try to reduce the risks and avoid a nuclear war, although the danger of a accidental escalation to nuclear war has existed in the missile crisis.

BBC News World – From Russia’s point of view, NATO’s expansion into Eastern Europe after the end of the Cold War has damaged Moscow’s relationship with the West. Could this be avoided?

Hershberg – It is hard to say. Interestingly, in the early 2000s, shortly after becoming Russia’s leader, replacing Boris Yeltsin, Putin made a series of comments in which he accepted NATO expansion as legitimate. He even said that it would be up to Ukraine to decide whether it wanted to join NATO.

It is difficult to make a completely negative judgment, because Hungary and the former Czechoslovakia had been invaded by the Soviet Union. Poland had been threatened with invasion and the Soviet Union pressured the communist government in Warsaw to suppress the Solidarity trade union movement in 1981.

And the Baltic countries were forcibly incorporated into the Soviet Union in 1940 after the Hitler-Stalin pact.

The Russians are right when they say that George HW Bush promised Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990 that NATO would not expand eastward. But it is also correct to say that the countries that asked to join NATO had historical reasons for feeling threatened by having Russia as a neighbor.

So it was a tough choice in either direction. Do you provoke Russia or deny protection to countries that were victims of Moscow during Soviet times? It is a difficult dilemma.

BBC News Mundo – In his article in Foreign Affairs, Mr. argues that Putin now repeats Soviet mistakes. Because?

Hershberg – It is not clear. I mention Putin as saying that in 2000 he admitted that the Soviet invasion of Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968 were serious mistakes that contributed to the growth of “Russophobia” in Eastern Europe.

And he has to be aware that his action against Ukraine will deepen “Russophobia” across Eastern Europe as well as the Russian periphery.

That is why there are those who suspect that Putin’s real objective might not have so much to do with NATO, but with Ukraine turning its social, cultural and economic orientation towards the West, towards Europe, and moving away from Russia since 2014 with the Maidan Revolution; Putin, by his legacy, wanted to involve Ukraine as part of the Russian Empire.

It is unclear how much his motive is defensive and how much aggressive, wanting the return of the Russian Empire, incorporating Belarus, Ukraine and possibly more countries.

This is where it becomes very dangerous, because there are Russian minorities in many of the countries that were part of the Soviet Union, which are now independent countries that surround Russia, not only in the Baltic countries, but also in Central Asia, Moldova, and the Caucasus. .

BBC News World – Mr. he also mentioned moments in the Cold War that he considers were Soviet mistakes, such as North Korea’s invasion of South Korea, leading the West to accept that West Germany would arm itself. Or the invasion of Hungary in 1956, which “reminded the (NATO) alliance why it existed.” Or the war in Afghanistan, which weakened the Soviet Union. Mr. see similar results now?

Hershberg – It is too early to predict similar results. But there are some comparable dynamics, because the invasion of Ukraine strengthened NATO when it was very weakened after its failure in Afghanistan and the impact of Donald Trump’s four-year presidency on the NATO-hating United States.

Putin has made NATO much more effective in his actions and will likely make it grow, as at least one or more countries neutral since the end of World War II may now feel sufficiently threatened to join NATO. Finland is the most important example of this.

In many ways, this would be a perfect reprisal to demonstrate to Russia how counterproductive Putin’s action was.

As for Afghanistan, if this war turns into a Russian occupation of Ukraine, there will certainly be a Ukrainian insurgency that could last for years.

And just as the biggest operation in CIA (US intelligence agency) history was to send weapons and infiltrate mujahideen fighters into Afghanistan, with the help of other countries, this could be the dynamics of the infiltration of fighters and weapons by NATO countries that border Ukraine, like Poland and Romania.

The incredible spirit of resistance that the Ukrainians are demonstrating indicates that the Russian mission to defeat Ukraine militarily is extremely difficult.

BBC Mundo – The Cold War was certainly very intense in places like Latin America, where there were armed clashes between forces supported by both sides…

Hershberg – This is an interesting difference, because Putin defends nothing but the power of Russia, whereas during the Cold War, the Soviet Union, and later Mao Tse Tung’s People’s Republic of China, supported the cause of revolution, sent weapons to the anti-war movements. -imperialists and anti-colonialists in Africa, Asia and, even if to a limited degree, tried to do this in Latin America.

There will be no pro-Putin or pro-Russian movements seeking power anywhere else in the world. There may be some limited circumstances like North Korea or Iran where Russia has a relationship based on power realities, but there is no ideological dimension to it.

So I don’t see the Cold War dynamics emerging now in smaller conflicts on different continents, such as the United States and the Soviet Union supporting opposing sides.

BBC Mundo – What will be China’s role in all this?

Hershberg – This is a very interesting question because China is trying to strike a balance: it does not want to openly support the invasion and confront the countries of Europe and North America to the point of endangering its trade with them, but it is also unwilling to oppose it. directly to Putin’s invasion or to support sanctions against Russia (which have been applied by several countries).

So they try to be on both sides. But in some ways, and this is more speculative, many people suspect that if Putin is able to invade and take Ukraine, it could somehow encourage (Chinese President) Xi Jinping and the Chinese to invade and finally take Taiwan.

But conversely, the ferocity of Ukrainian resistance and the intensity of sanctions against Russia across the world could have a chilling effect on Beijing.

If the Chinese were seriously considering using force to try to conquer or reconquer Taiwan, I think they are now less likely to do so because they are seeing how costly Putin’s venture has become.