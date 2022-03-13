Saudi Arabia executes 81 people for various crimes in a single day

Most of those convicted are Saudis, but there are also some Yemenis, and several are linked by the Saudi justice system to the Islamic State terrorist group, but also to Al Qaeda and even the Yemeni Houthi Shiite movement.

the government of Saudi Arabiaone of the countries that most applies the death penalty in the world, executed this Saturday, 12, 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from terrorism to armed robbery, a number that represents more than double all those executed in 2020, the official Saudi news agency “SPA” reported. “The Ministry of the Interior has announced that it has carried out death sentences against individuals convicted of terrorism and capital crimes. These individuals, out of a total of 81, were convicted of various crimes, including the murder of innocent men, women and children,” the agency said.

Most of those convicted are Saudis, but there are also some Yemenis, and several are linked by the Saudi justice system to the Islamic State terrorist group, but also to Al Qaeda and even the Yemeni Houthi Shiite movement, against which Saudi Arabia is fighting in the neighboring country and considers it to be a terrorist organization. But among the crimes committed by the convicts that he lists in general terms are also kidnapping, rape, robbery, armed robbery, concealing people wanted by the law or inciting sedition. All those convicted, the state agency said, citing an Interior Ministry statement, “were tried in Saudi courts, in trials overseen by a total of 13 judges at three different stages for each individual” and their sentences were ratified by a court of law. resource. “The defendants were given the right to a lawyer and were guaranteed all of their rights under Saudi law during the judicial process,” he added.

However, this assertion has been questioned on several occasions by various human rights organizations, which criticize the fact that many trials lack the minimum guarantees according to international standards. Furthermore, they criticize that many of those convicted of terrorism in Saudi Arabia are actually political dissidents. Last year, Amnesty International said in its annual report that Saudi Arabia, an ultra-conservative Muslim country whose justice is based on the Quran and Islamic law, executed 27 people in 2020, a considerable decrease compared to 184 the year before. And throughout 2021 the “SPA” reported 12 executions for terrorism-related cases, but there is no official figure for the total number of death sentences carried out. Executions in Saudi Arabia are carried out by beheading with a saber.

*With information from the EFE Agency