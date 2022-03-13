Saudi Arabia executes 81 people in one day for ‘terrorism’ crimes

Saudi Arabia executed 81 people in one day for various crimes linked to “terrorism”, surpassing the total number of executions in 2021 in the country.

The official SPA news agency said the convicts were linked to “Islamic State, Al Qaeda, the Houthis and other terrorist organisations”.

The executed were planning attacks on the kingdom, such as the killing of “a large number” of civilians and members of the security forces, the SPA statement details.

“They also include convictions for attacking government officials and vital economic sites, killing security forces and mutilating their bodies, and planting landmines to target police vehicles,” the agency said.

The sentences include “crimes of kidnapping, torture, rape, smuggling weapons and bombs into the kingdom,” he added.

Of the 81 executed, 73 were Saudi nationals, seven from Yemen and one from Syria.

SPA explained that the convicts were tried separately in Saudi Arabian courts by 13 judges.

“The kingdom will continue to take a rigid and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten stability,” he continued.

Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that executes the most people in the world and has even imposed death sentences by beheading.

record of executions

Saudi Arabia has suffered a string of deadly attacks since late 2014 claimed by the Islamic State group.

In addition, the Gulf country also leads a military coalition that has been fighting in Yemen since 2015 to support the government against Iran-backed Houthi rebels and has launched attacks in the kingdom.

The announcement made this Saturday of 81 executions in a single day surpasses the total number for 2021: 69.

Currently, around 50 countries around the world continue to apply the death penalty.

In 2020, 88% of the 483 reported executions took place in just four countries: Iran, with 246; Egypt, 107; Iraq, 45; and Saudi Arabia, 27, according to Amnesty International.

Saturday’s executions came a day after the release of Saudi blogger and human rights activist Raif Badawi, who had been sentenced to 10 years in prison and 1,000 lashes on charges of insulting Islam.

However, Badawi, who received just 50 lashes before the punishment was stopped by requests from the international community, is banned from leaving Saudi Arabia for the next ten years.

As such, Badawi will not be able to join his wife Ensaf Haidar and their three children in Canada, where they fled after their arrest.