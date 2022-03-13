see how to use it in your health

the blog Daily News of Go sheet, this Saturday, March 12, presents you with all the benefits of tomatoes. Usually, it is only consumed in salads and sandwiches, but it can be used in other ways.

Continues after advertising





Also check: How to Remove Mold From Wardrobe? Learn Simple And Efficient Techniques

Know the benefits and see how to enjoy the tomato

Tomatoes are one of those foods that have a thousand and one uses. It can be used to make sauces, soups, salads or as a garnish. In addition, there are a variety of types of tomatoes, and each has a different aroma and acidity levels.

Continues after advertising





In this sense, it has nutrients that contribute to health, as it contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Above all, it is considered a superfood and its inclusion in fasting brings benefits to the hair and prevents cardiovascular problems.

However, according to nutrition experts, in order to better absorb the lycopene present in tomatoes. It is through the cooked tomato, as the high temperature will extract the antioxidant in the form of bioavailable.

Continues after advertising





In principle, raw tomato lycopene has a bioavailability of 13%, while cooked tomato has 70%. So, that homemade tomato sauce, 100 g of it contains 21.8 and if we consume 100 g of raw tomato we will absorb 2.7 mg of bioavailable.

See too: How to Remove Dog Odor from the House – Easy and Economical Solutions

6 health benefits

Prevents cardiovascular diseases

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C and lycopene, two antioxidant substances that help transfer oxygen in the blood. As such, they help improve health by controlling cholesterol levels and preventing heart disease.

The appearance of potassium is also good for the heart and helps to prevent high blood pressure and strokes.

Prevents Carcinoma and Alzheimer’s

In this sense, the fruit’s lycopene is a powerful antioxidant that fights free radicals, a nutrient that diseases such as Alzheimer’s and some types of cancer. However, to absorb these nutrients choose the redder tomatoes, as they have more lycopene.

Diabetes

In addition, tomatoes also contain as a mineral, which helps to neutralize the proportion of glucose in the blood. This is essential to fight and control diabetes and prevent this problem.

hair and skin

Strengthens hair, vitamin A strengthens hair and adds shine to dry or damaged hair. For this reason you should use tomato in your hair. Since in addition to containing vitamins, it has fiber, iron, magnesium, which are components that offer several benefits to the wires.

Contributes to bone health

Finally, by including minerals such as calcium and potassium, tomato use is beneficial for strengthening bones and reducing the risk of developing osteoporosis.

Know more: How to get rid of the green hair with homemade recipes? Watch Right Now