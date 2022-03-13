see how to use it in your health

Jenni Smith 3 days ago Health Comments Off on see how to use it in your health 15 Views

the blog Daily News of Go sheet, this Saturday, March 12, presents you with all the benefits of tomatoes. Usually, it is only consumed in salads and sandwiches, but it can be used in other ways.

Continues after advertising

Also check: How to Remove Mold From Wardrobe? Learn Simple And Efficient Techniques

Know the benefits and see how to enjoy the tomato

Know the benefits and see how to enjoy the tomato
Discover the benefits and see how to enjoy the tomato – Photo: Pixabay

Tomatoes are one of those foods that have a thousand and one uses. It can be used to make sauces, soups, salads or as a garnish. In addition, there are a variety of types of tomatoes, and each has a different aroma and acidity levels.

Continues after advertising

In this sense, it has nutrients that contribute to health, as it contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Above all, it is considered a superfood and its inclusion in fasting brings benefits to the hair and prevents cardiovascular problems.

However, according to nutrition experts, in order to better absorb the lycopene present in tomatoes. It is through the cooked tomato, as the high temperature will extract the antioxidant in the form of bioavailable.

Continues after advertising

In principle, raw tomato lycopene has a bioavailability of 13%, while cooked tomato has 70%. So, that homemade tomato sauce, 100 g of it contains 21.8 and if we consume 100 g of raw tomato we will absorb 2.7 mg of bioavailable.

See too: How to Remove Dog Odor from the House – Easy and Economical Solutions

6 health benefits

Prevents cardiovascular diseases

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C and lycopene, two antioxidant substances that help transfer oxygen in the blood. As such, they help improve health by controlling cholesterol levels and preventing heart disease.

The appearance of potassium is also good for the heart and helps to prevent high blood pressure and strokes.

Prevents Carcinoma and Alzheimer’s

Tomatoes prevent various diseases
Tomatoes prevent various diseases – Photo: Pixabay

In this sense, the fruit’s lycopene is a powerful antioxidant that fights free radicals, a nutrient that diseases such as Alzheimer’s and some types of cancer. However, to absorb these nutrients choose the redder tomatoes, as they have more lycopene.

Diabetes

In addition, tomatoes also contain as a mineral, which helps to neutralize the proportion of glucose in the blood. This is essential to fight and control diabetes and prevent this problem.

hair and skin

Strengthens hair, vitamin A strengthens hair and adds shine to dry or damaged hair. For this reason you should use tomato in your hair. Since in addition to containing vitamins, it has fiber, iron, magnesium, which are components that offer several benefits to the wires.

Contributes to bone health

Finally, by including minerals such as calcium and potassium, tomato use is beneficial for strengthening bones and reducing the risk of developing osteoporosis.

Know more: How to get rid of the green hair with homemade recipes? Watch Right Now

You deserve! See the BEST TIPS to have a good SELF-CARE ROUTINE

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Does Losartan Cause Cancer? Cardiologist explains Medley’s decision

The decision by pharmaceutical Sanofi Medley to withdraw from the market three drugs for high …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved