Soldier who killed Che Guevara dies in Bolivia

Bolivian soldier Mario Terán Salazar, who claimed to have killed Argentine-Cuban guerrilla Ernesto “Che” Guevara in 1967, died this Thursday (10), at the age of 80, in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, in eastern Bolivia, reported close people.

“He died. He was not sick and there was nothing to be done,” Gary Prado, the military man who captured Che in the Bolivian jungle 54 years ago, told AFP.

Prado learned of the death of his colleague and former student at the sergeants’ school at 07:15 local time (08:15 GMT).

“I was warned by his family and colleagues in the Armed Forces because he was hospitalized at the Military Hospital,” he explained.

The hospital declined to confirm the death and the cause because of “medical confidentiality”.

On October 8, 1967, the Bolivian army detained Guevara, a mythical figure in the armed struggle during the Cold War, with the support of two Cuban-American CIA agents.

Che was at the head of a group of guerrillas who had survived fighting, hunger and disease.

Wounded in combat, he was taken to an abandoned school in the village of La Higuera.

There he spent his last night. He was riddled with bullets the next day by Terán with the endorsement of then-President René Barrientos (1964-1969), a staunch anti-communist.

“That was the worst moment of my life. At that moment, I saw the ‘Che’ big, very big, huge. His eyes shone brightly,” Terán reported at the time.

“I felt like he was throwing himself on top of me and when he looked at me fixedly, I felt sick. I thought that with one quick movement, ‘Che’ could pull out my gun. ‘Stay calm – she told me – and aim well! Go kill a man!’ So I took a step back, to the doorway, closed my eyes and fired,” said the soldier.

At 39, Che was becoming a legend as his limp body and open-eyed face was displayed like a trophy in the nearby town of Vallegrande, an image immortalized by AFP photographer Marc Hutten.

After 30 years of service, Terán retired and remained anonymous, avoiding the press. He even went so far as to claim that Guevara’s assassin was not him, but another soldier with the same name and surname.

After completing his medical studies and multiple trips that forged his convictions, Guevara, born in the Argentine city of Rosario, met Raúl and Fidel Castro in Mexico, before joining the guerrilla movement that brought the “bearded” to power in Cuba, in 1959.

Years after his fruitless attempt to spread the flame of armed revolution in Congo, months of “disappearance” followed before he became involved, in Bolivia, in his last guerrilla warfare.







