These foods can help fight depression

THE Depression is known as the disease of the century., and not for nothing. It is estimated that more than 300 million people suffer from depression all around the world. The disease is also the main cause of incapacity for work today.

See too: Learn how to keep strawberries longer at home

According to WHO data, approximately 5.8% of the population of Brazil suffers from this diseasewhich is the highest index in all of Latin America, and the second in all of America, behind only the United States.

In addition to Brazil and the United States, some countries also record highs in cases, namely Ukraine, Australia and Estonia. It is estimated that less than half of the population suffering from depression does not have access to any type of treatment.and this outlook may be much worse in some countries.

Depression is considered a chronic disease, still without a definitive cure, but milder cases usually respond well to psychotherapeutic treatment, while more severe cases need to be treated in a more complete way.

Food is an excellent ally in treatment, as some types of food have properties that can help the body as a whole.

5 foods that may be helpful in treating depression

Dark green leaves, such as spinach, broccoli and lettuce, are extremely rich in folate, a vitamin present in the B complex, which is linked to the prevention of mental disorders, including depression. The daily recommendation is three to five servings of vegetables.

Honey helps in the production of the hormone serotonin, responsible for the feeling of happiness. It is great for consumption in smoothies, juices and to accompany breads and pancakes. The recommendation is two tablespoons a day.

Eggs contain thiamine and niacin – B vitamins – which regulate mood, as well as tryptophan, a potent amino acid that helps fight anxiety and depression, acting on the brain, increasing the production of the hormone serotonin. At least 1 egg a day is recommended.

According to a study done at the University of Kuopio in Finland, which was released at the annual meeting of the American Psychiatric Association, people who do not consume fish at least once a week are more likely to develop moderate to severe depression.

It turns out that omega 3, present in fish, provides anti-inflammatory and antidepressant effects, as well as being an ally for heart health.

Oats contain a considerable amount of magnesium, B vitamins and fiber, and acts as an aid in the treatment of depression by increasing the body’s serotoninin addition to its antioxidant effect.