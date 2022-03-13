To bypass Russia, airlines remake Cold War routes | Economy

Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil Flights were canceled or got longer

Airlines around the world are diverting routes to avoid Russian airspace. Finnish carrier Finnair Oyj even rebuilt routes abandoned after the Cold War, flying thousands of miles more to bypass Russia. The information is from Bloomberg.

These deviations cause companies to spend more, and not just because of the additional burning of jet fuel. On longer flights, larger crews are needed, and expenses also increase in maintenance due to the greater use of aircraft.

“The impact of this is so great that, at this stage, we unfortunately cannot offer passenger connections to all of our Asian destinations,” said Perttu Jolma, Vice President of Finnair’s Traffic Planning Team, in a company publication.

With the detours, some flights were up to three hours longer on routes between Europe and Asia. United Airlines Holdings canceled two of its four flights to India earlier this month, when it decided not to fly over Russia.