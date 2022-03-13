UK will pay for those who take in Ukraine refugees

O United Kingdom will pay people to open their homes to Ukrainian refugees from the Russian invasion.

The new scheme called “Houses for Ukraine” will allow war refugees to go to Britain even if they have no family ties in the country.

Britain will pay people £350 ($456) a month who offer refugees a vacant room or property for a minimum of six months.

A woman on a train bound for Lviv cries as she bids farewell to a man in Kiev (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Photo: VADIM GHIRDA

Lawmakers from all major political parties have attacked the government’s insistence that Ukrainians seek visas and biometric tests before arriving in Britain, saying it prioritizes bureaucracy over the well-being of those fleeing war.

General view of the destruction in Chernihiv, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion Photo: Sergiy Starodavniy/EFE

Under the new scheme, members of the public, charities, businesses and community groups must be able to offer accommodation through a webpage by the end of next week, the government said.

“The UK supports the Ukraine at its darkest and the British public understands the need to get as many people to safety as possible,” said Michael Gove, Housing Minister, in a statement.

“I urge people across the country to join the national effort and offer support to our Ukrainian friends. Together, we can provide a safe home for those in desperate need.”

Anyone offering a room or house will have to show that the accommodation meets standards and may have to pass criminal background checks.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine could rise to more than 4 million, double current estimates of around two million, he told the UN Refugee Agency last week.

* With information from Reuters