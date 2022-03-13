Ukraine bans fertilizer exports, says Ministry of Agriculture – Money Times

THE Ukrainea major producer of agricultural products, has banned fertilizer exports due to the Russian invasion, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday.

THE Ukraine it had already banned exports of some agricultural commodities and introduced licenses for its main exports—wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

“The cabinet of ministers is introducing a zero quota for exports of mineral fertilizers, which is in effect a ban on the exposure of fertilizers from Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the ban would help “to maintain the balance of the domestic market” and applied to nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and complex fertilizers.

Ukraine traditionally starts spring planting in late February or March. Farmers said they will start sowing in safe areas as soon as they can.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that the country needs to sow as much seed as possible this spring despite the Russian invasion.

Ukraine, the world’s biggest exporter of sunflower oil, had predicted before the invasion that it could export more than 60 million tonnes of grain, including 33 million tonnes of corn and 23 million tonnes of wheat, over the July period. from 2021 to June 2022.