Ukraine offers up to R$5 million for stolen Russian fighter jets and helicopters

Ukraine offers up to R$5 million for those who steal Russian fighter jets and helicopters. Photo: Getty Images.

Ukrainian state arms maker Ukroboronprom has announced that it will pay up to $1 million to citizens who steal Russian planes or defect;

Military helicopters stolen in working condition will be worth US$ 500 thousand, around R$ 2.5 million;

The manufacturer also stated that pilots who are part of the initiative will be entitled to the issuance of Ukrainian citizenship.

Ukroboronprom, Ukraine’s state-owned arms maker, said it would offer up to $1 million, roughly $5 million at current rates, to Ukrainian nationals who capture Russian aircraft or defect Russian soldiers.

CEO Yuri Gusev stipulated that the highest value reward will be given in exchange for fighter-type aircraft. Meanwhile, stolen military helicopters in working condition will be worth US$500,000, about R$2.5 million.

Read too:

“RUSSIAN PILOT, RENDER TO THE UKRAINIAN MILITARY! It’s the only way to save your life and honor!”, informs the announcement of the state-owned company.

The manufacturer also states that pilots who are part of the initiative will be entitled to the issuance of Ukrainian citizenship.

This week, the state-owned company reported that its employees are working overtime to meet the needs of troops in the war.

Through social media, Ukroboronprom publicized donations of food and water delivered to the factory in the city of Kharkiv.

This Saturday marked the 17th day of conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The information is from Agência O Globo.