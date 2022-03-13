Ukraine: Rifles and silence bring Kiev back to WWII mood | World

Reproduction / Twitter Yan Boechat – 08.03.2022 Silence over Kiev, capital of Ukraine

Everything was slowly changing. First came the makeshift barricades with tires, sticks, old furniture. In the empty streets, men dressed in civilian clothes and a yellow ribbon tied to their right arm appeared armed with AK-47 rifles. Soon, cardboard boxes filled with Molotov cocktails began to appear on street corners, at the entrance to subways, in city squares.

In the early days of the Russian invasion, Kiev showed that its residents, its rulers, its army did not seem to believe that war, once again, was close in what is one of the oldest cities in Eastern Europe and cradle of the first Slavic state. , Kievan Rus.

It took at least a week for Kiev to realize that a Russian invasion was not a mere possibility, but an increasingly imminent event. The bright, clean, organized and festive Ukrainian capital began to lose its charm. The streets that still showed movement in the early days of the war were emptying. The last stores trying to stay open closed. At the train station, thousands of people flocked to leave the city and head west, closer to the European Union.

Then everything changed. Tires gave way to sandbags. The old furniture and pieces of wood gave way to heavy concrete blocks. Huge pieces of metal began to be unloaded by trucks and cranes in different parts of the city to be used as obstacles to the arrival of Russian tanks. The civilians, clearly unprepared and frightened, but playing the role of vigilantes, are gone. Now professional soldiers, armed with modern rifles, control Kiev’s main points.

In Independence Square, Maidan, the most iconic point of the Ukrainian capital and stage of the protests that between 2013 and 2014 led to the fall of President Victor Yakunovich and started the crisis that has now turned into war, young people dressed in costumes of characters from Disney disappeared. Rigid checkpoints have taken over the place where, until recently, tourists walked around calmly taking selfies in front of a sign that reads “I love Ukraine”.

“At night it’s all more surreal. There’s no one here, there’s no noise, just the wind blowing, the lights of our lanterns, it’s all dark, I never imagined I’d see Maidan like this, even for us it’s something unbelievable”, said Victor, a soldier stationed at one of the entrances to Maidan Nezalezhnosti, a subway station located in Independence Square.

That Blitzkrieg

Victor speaks English well. He looks quite young. He tells me that he had heard many stories from his great-grandfather about the battles fought in Kiev in World War II. But he says he never imagined that one day he himself could be the protagonist of something similar.

“We’re in the 21st century, who would have thought that? Did you ever think that this could actually happen?”, he said, returning the question to me.

Kiev has a fresh memory of the war. In August 1941, the Germans arrived here in their most famous blitzkrieg. After months of preparation, Hitler ordered an all-out attack on Moscow in the summer of that year. Despite warnings from Soviet and British intelligence, Josef Stalin did not believe that Hitler would be able to break the non-aggression pact signed between Germany and the Soviet Union just two years earlier.

The Germans arrived quickly. And they surrounded hundreds of thousands of Red Army soldiers in Kiev. The battle began on August 23 and ended 33 days later, in what would be the most painful Soviet defeat in all of World War II. In just over a month of fighting, the Red Army lost something like 700,000 men in Kiev, in addition to nearly half a thousand tanks and countless artillery pieces.

The bridges that cross the Dnieper River, which crosses Kiev, and its two banks have not yet been destroyed as they were in 1941. For the time being, they are almost all closed. The Ukrainians use everything they can to try to prevent that, when Russian tanks get here, they can easily cross them. Buses, trucks, metal obstacles prevent passage on major bridges.

On Thursday, on a snowy day, Sasha, a 62-year-old man who told me he was a professor of chemistry at Kiev University, took more than an hour to get from the city center to his house on the left bank of the river. River.

“We are able to cross on foot, I went to take food to my mother who lives on the other side”, he said, shortly after crossing a barrier formed by several urban buses in one of the accesses to the bridge. “It’s all so unbelievable, it feels like we’re going back in time, right? And this snow, everything gets more dramatic, I’m not even sure what to think,” he said, with a smile on his face.

trams as barriers

Nearby, on the other side of the river, almost in the center of the city, the trams left only a narrow space for cars to pass. They are ready to close off important access to the central area of ​​the capital if Russian troops are close.

A little earlier, sandbags and cinder blocks made a kind of roofless pillbox. It was empty. No soldiers, no armed civilians, nothing. Only a Ukrainian flag fluttered in the cold afternoon. Like her, several are scattered throughout the city. In some parks, trenches are being dug. For the first time since the beginning of the war, this week there were tanks circulating in the urban area of ​​the capital.

Little by little, day by day, Kiev is leaving behind its recent past as a vibrant city of the 21st century, an Eastern European capital that in recent years has been trying hard to gain more and more western tones. With war looming, the beautiful, nearly 1,500-year-old city looks more and more like the Kiev of the war years. The buildings are still standing. But the barricades and weapons are already on the streets.