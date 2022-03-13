Ukraine says mosque hit by attack; Russia denies | World

There are still no reports of deaths and injuries at the mosque in Mariupol, that has been under siege for 11 days. In a strategic position in the south of the country, the port city was besieged by Russian troops, and residents have not been able to leave since then, according to the Ukrainian government. The United Nations said the situation at the site was critical, with food and energy shortages amid an intense cold snap. Part of those sheltered are Turkish citizens.