Ukraine says mosque hit by attack; Russia denies | World

THE Russia bombed a mosque that was being used as a shelter for 80 people in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine. The information was released this Saturday (12) by the government of Ukrainewho also claimed that there were many children in the targeted area.
There are still no reports of deaths and injuries at the mosque in Mariupol, that has been under siege for 11 days. In a strategic position in the south of the country, the port city was besieged by Russian troops, and residents have not been able to leave since then, according to the Ukrainian government. The United Nations said the situation at the site was critical, with food and energy shortages amid an intense cold snap. Part of those sheltered are Turkish citizens.
Russia’s government denies it is targeting civilians and claims that all bombing targets are military. According to the AFP news agency, the president of the association that manages the mosque was contacted by the Turkish channel HaberTürk this Saturday afternoon, and assured that the mosque was not hit.
The Turkish government has not yet commented on reports of the mosque bombing. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry, contacted by AFP, said it “had no information”.
A Russian attack hit a children’s hospital and maternity hospital on Wednesday, also in Mariupol. The Russian Defense Ministry denied ordering the air strike and accused Ukraine of faking the bombing.