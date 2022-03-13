Understand disease that made Indian get black and ‘hairy’ tongue – 03/12/2022

A 50-year-old man was treated at the Medical Trust Hospital, in India, with an advanced stage of black and hairy tongue. The disease makes this part of the body appear to be full of hair.

According to the American Academy of Oral Medicine, the condition is not that uncommon and affects about 13% of the population. However, the case of the Indian, reported in an article published in the scientific journal Jama Dermatology, drew attention due to its severity.

You doctors wrote that the patient had a thick black coating of saburra (a colony of bacteria that forms on the tongue), with yellowish patches on the center and back of the tongue. In addition, the tissue on the surface of the tongue had fine, elongated, black fibers that gave the impression of having hairs. (at the end of this news, we reproduce a tweet with the image of the patient’s tongue, which can be quite unpleasant for some people).

What causes hairy tongue

American Academy of Oral Medicine explains that our tongue is covered by filiform papillae, which are cone-shaped projections about 1 millimeter long. These papillae are pink and, due to stimulation and abrasion (generated by food or cleaning the tongue), they fall off and grow again, all the time.

With the lack of abrasion, the papillae do not fall off and continue to grow. The lack of hygiene favors the accumulation of bacteria and keratin, the same protein that makes up the hair strands. In the long term, the combination makes the papillae become long (because they don’t fall off and accumulate keratin) and black (because of the coating and food remains), giving the impression that there is hair on the tongue.

In addition to being black, hairy tongue can be brown, white, yellowish, and even green or pink, depending on the specific cause and factors associated with the problem, such as smoking, excessive consumption of coffee, teas and colored sweets.

In addition to the change in color and the hairy appearance, the hairy tongue causes bad breath and a metallic taste in the mouth, but does not cause pain.

In the case of the Indian patient, he had suffered a stroke (stroke) three months before presenting the hairy tongue. He was being fed liquids and purees (which do not generate so much abrasion on the tongue) and taking various medications, which can also cause the oral problem.

The Indian and his caregivers were instructed to perform oral hygiene correctly and the problem was resolved after 20 days. Brushing your teeth and tongue after every meal is the main way to treat (and prevent) the problem. Depending on the case, it may also be recommended to stop smoking and reduce the consumption of certain foods, such as coffee, teas and sweets.

Below we reproduce a post on twitter with a photo of the Indian patient’s tongue, which may be unpleasant for some people. Don’t continue if you don’t want to see it.