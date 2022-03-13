US announces shipment of $200 million worth of weapons and equipment to Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

US President Joe Biden announced Saturday that Americans must send an additional $200 million worth of “defense goods and services” to Ukraine to support the conflict with Russia. The White House announced the measure in a statement released recently. (read the full text at the end of this article)

A senior US government official told Reuters that anti-armor, anti-aircraft and weapons systems would be sent to the European country.

The decision brings total US aid to $1.2 billion since January 2021, according to the agency. The figure exceeds US$ 3 billion if you consider the support since 2014 – when Russia annexed Crimea.

The reinforcement comes after news that Russian troops have advanced further into Kiev and are less than 25 km from the Ukrainian capital. The information is from a report by the intelligence service of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, which sent planes with medical equipment and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Due to the advance, plans to evacuate the population of Kiev and the surrounding area throughout this Saturday were compromised. In the city of Donetsk, local officials also said Russian troops were not respecting humanitarian corridors.

Images show Byshiv village completely destroyed after Russian air strike

Earlier, Russian news agency RIA reported that the Russian government is ready to reopen dialogue with the United States on arms control. According to the agency, the country’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said that Moscow could resume talks if Washington is willing to do the same.

Ryabkov said contact between the two sides had not stopped with the war in Ukraine, but the Kremlin saw no signs the US government was willing to continue the dialogue.

Read the full statement

Subject: Delegation of Authority under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the U.S of America, including section 621 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), I delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under FAA section 506(a)(1) to direct the withdrawal of up to an aggregate amount of $200 million in Defense Department defense goods and services, and military education and training, to assist the Ukraine and make the determinations required under that section to direct such downgrade.