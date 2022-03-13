US downgrades Russia’s trade status, bans vodka and diamond imports

During a televised speech, Joe Biden said he would ban Russian drinks and food, in addition to vetoing American investments in the country led by Putin.

After suspending imports of Russian oil, Joe Biden announces more sanctions against Russia



The American President, Joe Bidenmade a speech this Friday, 11, where he informed that more sanctions are being imposed for the Russia. Biden said he and other countries would take steps to deny Russia favored nation status. According to him, when he loses this status, it will be more difficult to do business with the USA and other countries. These sanctions include a ban on the import of food and drinks such as vodka, as well as Russia’s inability to lead multilateral institutions. Diamond imports will also be affected. “The United States and the G7 are fighting to impose sanctions to make Putin be held accountable,” he declared.

The measures are in response to the ban, announced on Thursday, 10, which makes it impossible to export 200 items by the end of 2022. Some of them are: equipment in the areas of telecommunications, medical, automobile, electrical, agriculture and technology. O Kremlin it also banned the export of sugar and the sale of wood to countries classified as “hostile” and the sale of grain to Eurasian Economic Union (UEE) nations.