US promises to send weapons, Putin threatens to attack military aid to Ukraine – Rádio Itatiaia

As Russian and Ukrainian soldiers clashed on the outskirts of Kiev, the US on Saturday challenged Moscow by pledging another $200 million worth of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine. The announcement came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to attack Western aid convoys, which could take the war to a whole new level.

US President Joe Biden’s pledge to send more weapons to Ukraine included missiles to shoot down planes and destroy tanks. Russia then warned that the equipment would be considered “legitimate targets” for its forces, according to Russian Vice Chancellor Sergei Ryabkov.

The escalation of rhetoric came on the heels of a 90-minute conversation between Putin and Emmanuel Macron, president of France, and Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany – who failed to persuade the Kremlin to agree to a ceasefire.

Throughout the day, Russian forces intensified their bombardment of Ukraine’s major cities, attacking apartment buildings, shops and civilian buildings as part of a strategy to besiege Ukraine’s cities into submission.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of terrorizing the country in an attempt to destroy Ukrainian morale, calling the offensive a “war of annihilation” and acknowledging for the first time having lost 1,300 troops in combat.

Resistance

In the capital Kiev, a final attack is expected at any moment. On Saturday, Russia resumed bombing of the city’s suburbs. In Irpin, as Ukrainian and Russian soldiers fought a street-by-street battle, residents carried their belongings through the rubble in tears, trying to escape death.

Russia also intensified on Saturday attacks on two cities in western Ukraine – Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk -, breaking the sense of security in a region that until then had been spared from the war and had been a protection of refugees, businessmen, journalists and diplomats.

So far, western Ukraine has been playing the role of a corridor for the delivery of weapons and military equipment from Europe and the US, which may explain the fact that it has become a target of Russian artillery. “There are no peaceful cities in Ukraine anymore,” Myroslava Kozyupa said in Ivano-Frankivsk’s central square.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba on Saturday accused Russia of using tactics similar to those adopted in Syria’s civil war. He acknowledged that the city of Mariupol is under siege but still under Ukrainian control. Kuleba also said the Russians were trying to set up a logistics base near the Chernobyl plant.

According to news agencies, about 13,000 Ukrainians managed to escape on Saturday through humanitarian corridors. The governor of Donetsk, however, said the bombing of the city had complicated the supply of supplies, as well as preventing refugees from leaving.

retained tourists

Some 6,500 Russian tourists are stranded at Thai resorts due to the invasion of Ukraine. With many of their assets locked up and no money to pay for their stay because of international sanctions, they have no way to get back.

All flights to Russia were canceled by airlines that stopped flying. A few, according to Yuthasak Supasorn, director of Thailand’s tourism authority, have chosen to delay returning.

“There are some companies that still fly to Russia, but travelers need to make a connection in another country. We are trying to research flights for them,” said Yuthasak. While almost all direct flights have been suspended, connections are still available through major Middle Eastern carriers.