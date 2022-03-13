Users complain of instability in the Connect SUS application – Nacional

(photo: Tony Winston/MS)

Since yesterday (12/03), users of Conect SUS have complained of instability in the application. Most of the reports describe problems in making the identification of access (login) to the platform.

Conect SUS is an application of the Ministry of Health used to record all interactions of citizens with the Single Health System, such as attendances, medications and tests performed.

The application also allows you to make appointments and check which hospitals, health centers, popular pharmacies and emergency services are closest to the citizen.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of users was increased due to access to the National Digital Vaccination Card. Using the application it is possible to certify that the citizen has been vaccinated against the Coronavirus and issue the vaccination certificate.

It’s not the first time users complain about Conect SUS. At the end of last year, the Ministry of Health’s platform was invaded by hackers, who left the service down for 13 days. Nor are reports of unregistered vaccinations uncommon.

