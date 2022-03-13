Video made by Russians shows how the attack on the airport where the Antonov An-225 was

Abhishek Pratap 3 days ago News Comments Off on Video made by Russians shows how the attack on the airport where the Antonov An-225 was 30 Views


A video, released on Saturday (12) on YouTube, shows, from the perspective of a Russian soldier, the first attack on Antonov airport, in Gostomel, a city located 25 kilometers northwest of Kiev. The scenes, recorded from the soldier’s helmet, would have been recorded on the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian state-owned airport was determined as a strategic target by Russia and was among the first targets of the Russians. The reason for this is not only due to its proximity to the capital of the invaded country, but also because it belongs to a company participating in the Ukrainian defense sector, a declared focus of the Russian incursion.

In the video (below) you can see that the entire airport is still intact as the Russians land and take their positions. Days later, the battle for the airport would result in several structures destroyed, in addition to the huge Antonov An-225 Mryia, the largest plane in the world.


In addition to the impressive video above, recently released satellite images show the aftermath of the battles fought at Antonov Airport. As can be seen, the scenes, shared by the channel @ImagSatIntl ​​on Twitter, indicate that there were punctual, deliberate or collateral targets in the place.

Note that there is no massive destruction of the airport structure. There are still no details on how the An-225 was destroyed.


About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Why did the cars of the Spanish capital dawn covered in Sahara sand? | World

Cars in the Spanish capital woke up covered in a fine layer of dust on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved