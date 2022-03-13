War in Ukraine: Zelensky says 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have died in fighting

12 March 2022

Credit, Anadolu Agency photo caption, President Volodymyr Zelensky in a speech on March 8

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday (12/03) that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers died in the 17 days of the Russian offensive inside the country. Zelensky also said that between 500 and 600 members of Russian forces surrendered last Friday (11/03).

The BBC was unable to independently verify the figures presented by the Ukrainian president.

Earlier, he declared that “Russian troops cannot occupy heads and minds” and that Russian intervention in Ukrainian territory is “temporary, not forever. I have confidence in that.”

Zelensky called “simple terrorism” the capture by Russian forces of the mayor of Melitopol.

Ivan Fedorov was in a crisis center in the southeastern Ukrainian city. Circuit TV cameras captured the moment, which was shared in several posts on social media.

In place of Fedorov, Galina Danilchenko would have been appointed by the Russian military to fill the position. She appeared on local TV and stated that her task was to build “basic mechanisms under the new reality”.

She asked the people of Melitopol not to take part in “extremist actions”.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that on Saturday alone, 13,000 people managed to be evacuated through humanitarian corridors – double the number on Friday.

Vereshchuk, however, claimed that no one had been able to be evacuated by the city of Mariupol, which is under siege by Russian troops.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmyto Kuleba said the country was willing to negotiate with Russia but would not surrender to Vladimir Putin’s forces.

He said the demands being made for peace talks are unacceptable to Ukraine. He also stated that the country’s army needs more resources and support for the fighting.

Credit, Dan Kitwood/Getty Images photo caption, Ukrainian refugees leave the country for Poland this Saturday (12/03)

See the main facts of this Saturday in the war

Ceasefire negotiations: talks between French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Schulz made no progress. According to Macron’s office, Putin showed no signs of stopping the offensive;

talks between French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Schulz made no progress. According to Macron’s office, Putin showed no signs of stopping the offensive; Withdrawal of civilians: Humanitarian corridors have been established in Mariupol, Sumy and other cities outside Kiev, but Ukrainian officials say firing by Russian forces continues and prevents operations safely. Ukraine says seven people died after Russian forces fired on a convoy leaving the village of Peremoha on Friday. He was later informed that this group was not in a humanitarian corridor;

Humanitarian corridors have been established in Mariupol, Sumy and other cities outside Kiev, but Ukrainian officials say firing by Russian forces continues and prevents operations safely. Ukraine says seven people died after Russian forces fired on a convoy leaving the village of Peremoha on Friday. He was later informed that this group was not in a humanitarian corridor; Refugee regularization: Poland passed an emergency law allowing Ukrainian refugees to live and work in the neighboring country for a period of 18 months;

Poland passed an emergency law allowing Ukrainian refugees to live and work in the neighboring country for a period of 18 months; Protests in European cities: acts in support of Ukraine were recorded in London, Paris, Turin, Florence, Rotterdam (Netherlands). There were also demonstrations in Bosnia and Hezergovina, the former Soviet republic of Georgia and Turkey. Zelensky gave a speech to Italians and claimed that 79 children had died in Ukraine since the beginning of the war;

acts in support of Ukraine were recorded in London, Paris, Turin, Florence, Rotterdam (Netherlands). There were also demonstrations in Bosnia and Hezergovina, the former Soviet republic of Georgia and Turkey. Zelensky gave a speech to Italians and claimed that 79 children had died in Ukraine since the beginning of the war; Use of mercenaries: the British Defense Ministry said Russian casualties will lead to the use of alternatives to supply lines in Ukraine and cites reports that Moscow will use mercenaries from private Russian companies. Putin has admitted to recruiting 16,000 troops he called Middle Eastern volunteers. Western militaries claim that 6,000 Russian soldiers died in combat. On March 2, the Russian government said there were 500 military casualties;

the British Defense Ministry said Russian casualties will lead to the use of alternatives to supply lines in Ukraine and cites reports that Moscow will use mercenaries from private Russian companies. Putin has admitted to recruiting 16,000 troops he called Middle Eastern volunteers. Western militaries claim that 6,000 Russian soldiers died in combat. On March 2, the Russian government said there were 500 military casualties; Hyundai suspends sponsorship at Chelsea: The South Korean car company has suspended a four-year contract, valued at £50 million, with the English club owned by Russian Roman Abramovich. The British government has announced sanctions against the businessman saying he has ties to Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Credit, Jenny Matthews/Getty Images photo caption, Poster during a rally in London in support of Ukraine with the slogan “Less talk, more action – The West needs to do more”