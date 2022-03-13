War in Ukraine: Zelensky says 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have died in fighting

President Volodymyr Zelensky in a speech on March 8

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday (12/03) that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers died in the 17 days of the Russian offensive inside the country. Zelensky also said that between 500 and 600 members of Russian forces surrendered last Friday (11/03).

The BBC was unable to independently verify the figures presented by the Ukrainian president.

Earlier, he declared that “Russian troops cannot occupy heads and minds” and that Russian intervention in Ukrainian territory is “temporary, not forever. I have confidence in that.”

Zelensky called “simple terrorism” the capture by Russian forces of the mayor of Melitopol.

