What are chemical and biological weapons that Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of possessing?

Russia accused Ukraine on Friday (11/3) of trying to hide “the existence of biological weapons” in the country, but did not present any proof of the allegation, made during a meeting of the UN Security Council (United Nations) .

The United States said the claim was “laughable” and that it was Russia that had “a long and well-documented history of using” this type of weapon.

“It is Russia that has had a biological weapons program for years in violation of international law,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, also without providing evidence.

The United States also said it was deeply concerned that Russia’s accusation could be an attempt by the country to justify its own use of similar weapons against Ukraine.

