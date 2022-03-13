What are chemical and biological weapons that Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of possessing?

11 March 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Stockpiles are controlled and used to develop protective clothing, gas masks, antidotes and methods to identify chemical weapons.

Russia accused Ukraine on Friday (11/3) of trying to hide “the existence of biological weapons” in the country, but did not present any proof of the allegation, made during a meeting of the UN Security Council (United Nations) .

The United States said the claim was “laughable” and that it was Russia that had “a long and well-documented history of using” this type of weapon.

“It is Russia that has had a biological weapons program for years in violation of international law,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, also without providing evidence.

The United States also said it was deeply concerned that Russia’s accusation could be an attempt by the country to justify its own use of similar weapons against Ukraine.

“[A Rússia pode usar armas químicas ou biológicas] for assassinations, for support in tactical military operations and during operations where the blame for some act is placed on the enemy (false flag, or ‘false flag’),” said the US representative.

The director of the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, says there is no indication that there is a biological weapons program in Ukraine.

But what are chemical and biological weapons? Why do they cause so much fear and are prohibited by international agreements?

Chemical weapons

Chemical weapons are any type of ammunition or artifact that contains toxins or chemicals that attack human body systems.

There are different categories of substances that can make up chemical weapons:

Stifling agents such as phosgene (used during World War I) attack the lungs and respiratory system;

Neurotoxic agents such as Novichok (developed by the Soviet Union) affect the nervous system – contact with a tiny amount of the substance can be fatal;

Blistering agents, such as mustard gas (also used in World War I), cause chemical burns to the skin and especially affect the mucous membranes, generating blisters and causing blindness.

For use in warfare, these chemical agents can be placed in bombs, missiles, or inside lighter artillery.

Due to the terrible and cruel effects on the human body and the ease with which they affect civilian populations, the production, stockpiling and use of chemical weapons are strictly prohibited by the Chemical Weapons Convention, an international agreement to which 193 countries participate, including Russia and Ukraine.

The treaty’s signatories have agreed never to manufacture, stockpile or use chemical weapons – nor to help others do so. They are also required to declare what stockpiles of chemical weapons they have and where they could be produced.

Based on this, international inspectors audit the destruction of chemical weapons and facilities for their production – a process that is estimated to take ten years.

This deadline was met in most countries, but not in Russia, which inherited stockpiles from the former Soviet Union, nor in the US. The size of the arsenals, the technical challenge of disarmament and its costs caused delays.

In 2018 Russia announced that it had completed the destruction of its nearly 40,000 tonnes of declared agents – the largest stockpile in the world.

The US destroyed about 90% of its declared stockpile, with this year 2022 being the stipulated deadline for completion of destruction.

The treaty allows countries to keep a small, highly controlled stockpile so they can develop protective suits, gas masks, antidotes and methods to identify chemical weapons.

Before the convention, the use of chemical weapons during war was common. The United States even had a center for their development, the US Chemical Warfare Service – which worked on the development of napalm (a type of incendiary weapon) with scientist Louis Fieser, from Harvard University.

Chemical weapons were used in World War I; the war between Iran and Iraq in the 1980s; and more recently in the war in Syria, when the government of President Bashar al-Assad used them to attack rebel forces.

The neurotoxic agent Novichok was used in 2018 to poison Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence agent who served as a double agent for the British secret service in the 1990s. His daughter and a police officer who investigated the case were also affected. The Russian and his daughter were in the UK, which accused Russia of orchestrating the attack. Russia denies.

photo caption, Officials specializing in actions to protect against contaminants investigate the place where Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found

biological weapons

Biological weapons are different from chemical weapons. The term “biological weapon” is used to describe the purposeful use and spread of dangerous pathogens as a weapon of war. That is, it is an attack against the enemy made with agents that cause diseases such as Ebola, smallpox, anthrax, the bubonic plague.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization) definition, a biological weapon is any virus, bacterium or fungus created or reproduced with the intention of causing disease.

These agents can be used to contaminate water, food, air or if passed through direct contact – and there is no way to limit the attack to military targets, as these diseases tend to spread.

The effects of biological weapons are more difficult to recognize as some of the diseases have long incubation times. Its use can cause epidemics or even a pandemic.

Russia accused Ukraine of working with the US on the development of biological weapons, but did not present evidence. Ukraine says the accusation is a lie and the US says it is Russia that has illegal weapons of war programs.

Ukraine, like many countries in the world, has laboratories where research is carried out on various contagious diseases (such as covid, measles etc.) to look for ways to defend its population against them.

Russia also has several pathogen research laboratories.

The problem is that it is difficult to determine whether a laboratory in another country is studying ways to protect its population or is working to develop ways to use the microorganism as a weapon.

During the Cold War, both the US and the Soviet Union did research on biological warfare.

But Russia (the main country of the USSR) controlled a massive program of development of biological agents for war, directed by an agency called Biopreparat.

After the end of the Cold War in the 1990s, scientists who dismantled Biopreparat discovered that the Soviets had mass produced biological weapons with anthrax, smallpox and other diseases, after testing them on live apes in southern Russia. Anthrax spores have been found on the warheads of intercontinental missiles.