What are chemical weapons and why do authorities fear their use? – Metro World News Brazil

With the intensification of conflicts in Ukraine, the authorities are increasingly concerned about the possibility of the use of chemical weapons by Russian troops invading the country.

Recent attacks on civilian targets have generated an even greater wave of outrage in the world community and the warning of the possibility of the use of chemical weapons was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the recent bombings.

“Where are you going to attack with chemical weapons? In the maternity hospital in Mariupol? In the church in Kharkiv? In the children’s hospital in Okhmadit? Or in our laboratories that have existed since Soviet times but that work with regular technologies and not with military technology?”, asked the president.

According to The Mirror, the Ukrainian president’s concerns about the use of chemical weapons were also shared by other world authorities, such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a recent statement, Johnson says: “The things being said about chemical weapons are part of the Russian playbook. They start claiming that there are chemical weapons stockpiled by their opponents and then when they use them, as I fear they may, they claim a sort of ‘military misconception’. There is a false story ready to be used.”

Can chemical weapons be used in a war?

According to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, this weapon is defined as “a chemical used to cause intentional death or harm through toxic properties”.

In turn, a toxic chemical is defined as “any chemical that, through its chemical action on vital processes, can cause death, temporary disability or permanent harm to humans or animals”.

Its use in wars was banned by the Geneva Protocol, signed in 1949 after the use of gas in the trenches of World War I shocked the world.

For James Heappey, Minister of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, the use of this type of weapon is something inconceivable.

“The horrific images we see today are nothing compared to what suffering and devastation can cause,” he says.

So far, the use of this type of weapon by the Russians during the invasion of Ukraine has not been confirmed. But footage of Russian troops wearing gas masks was captured by Ukrainian forces, indicating the possibility of using chemical weapons.