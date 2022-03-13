What are chemical weapons?

A chemical weapon is, by definition of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), a chemical used to cause death, temporary incapacitation, or permanent harm to humans or animals through its toxic properties. Any equipment specifically designed to use toxic chemicals as weapons, such as ammunition, for example, also falls under this definition.

It is important to note that precursors are also considered chemical weapons — they are any chemical reagents that are part of the production of some toxic chemical agent, regardless of the method or stage in which it is added. This includes components of binary or multi-component chemical systems, that is, weapons whose lethality is activated only by mixing different products.

Chemical weapons are banned under the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention: Pictured is a clandestine chemical weapons manufacturing laboratory in Syria (Image: MrDm/Freepik)

Since we are talking about chemicals, we also have to talk about intentionality. The Chemical Weapons Convention provides that toxic chemical agents or their precursors may be developed, produced, stored or used for purposes that are not prohibited by the Convention — such as herbicides, pesticides and other products of peaceful civil and commercial use — provided, of course, , which is in proper quantities and conditions for such.

Although the CWC presents a list of prohibited substances as part of the convention documents, any compounds used with the express purpose of causing fatal or irreversible damage in a war, even if they are not on the list, are also considered chemical weapons.

Types of chemical weapons

There are basically six types of chemical agents that can be used as a weapon. Are they:

suffocating agents

As the name implies, suffocating agents act on the respiratory tract, irritating the nose, throat and especially the lungs. After inhalation, the pulmonary alveoli react by secreting fluid and, in effect, drowning the victim in their own fluid. This type of agent is dispersed in the form of a gas, and some examples are:

Chlorine (Cl);

Diphosgene (DP);

Phosgene (GC);

Chloropicrin (PS).

Blistering agents (blister)

The most common type of chemical compound used as a weapon, the vesicant agent is an oily substance used in either liquid, aerosol or vapor form. It works through inhalation and contact with the surface of the body, irritating the eyes, respiratory tract and skin, and then poisoning the cells. Exposure to this type of agent causes large blisters, sometimes enough to be fatal, often causing blindness and irreversible damage to the respiratory system. Examples:

Nitrogen mustard (HN);

Lewisite (L);

Phosgene oxime (CX);

Mustard Gas (H, HD).

blood agents

Blood agents work by inhibiting the cells’ ability to use oxygen (or transfer it, in some cases), suffocating the body. Absorption takes place through the lungs and skin, distributing the agent through the blood. Dispersed via gas, some examples are:

Cyanogen chloride (CK);

Hydrogen Cyanide (AC);

Arsenic Hydride (SA).

nerve agents

Nerve agents work by targeting a nervous system enzyme called acetylcholinesterase, which, in a chain reaction, ends up hyperstimulating muscles, glands and other nerves in the body. This stimulates salivation and lacrimation, causes headaches, sweating, blurred vision, difficulty breathing and vomiting. Higher doses cause convulsions, loss of body control, muscle paralysis and fainting. They are used in liquid, aerosol or vapor form, and act through absorption through the skin and lungs. Examples are:

Tabun (GA);

Sarin (GB);

Soman (GD);

Cyclosarin (GF);

VX (VX).

crowd control

Finally, we can mention a fifth non-deadly category, which are the agents used for crowd control. They temporarily incapacitate the victim by irritating the eyes, mouth, throat, lungs, or skin. If used in war contexts, they can be considered a chemical weapon. Tear gas (CS) and pepper spray (OC) are examples of this type of agent, both in liquid and aerosol form.

toxins

Then there are toxins, toxic chemical compounds produced by living organisms, which fall into both the chemical weapons and biological weapons categories, and violate the CWC if used in warlike contexts. It is possible to produce synthetic toxins in the laboratory, that is, without collecting them from the organisms that naturally produce them – it is, however, prohibited to develop, produce or store toxins for war purposes.

The manufacture and storage of chemical weapons is prohibited, even if the precursors are non-lethal and in separate locations (Image: Julia Koblitz/Unsplash)

Use and Prohibition

The earliest recorded uses of chemical weapons date back to antiquity: water poisoning falls into the category, and we have records of Athenians doing this to their enemies as early as 600 BC; the Spartans, in turn, threw burning sulfuric pitch over the walls of Athens in 423 BC; the Byzantines set fire to flammable chemical compounds in water in naval battles (known as Greek Fire) in the defense of Constantinople in 673 AD

But it was in World War I (1914-1918) that chemical weapons became weapons of mass destruction. It all started with a chlorine attack on Ypres, Belgium, in 1915, which evolved into the use of mustard gas and retaliation from their enemies, the Triple Entente. A third of the war’s victims, about 1,300,000, were killed or incapacitated by the use of chemical weapons.

British troops blinded by tear gas at the 4th Battle of Ypres, World War I, 1918 (Image: Thomas Keith Aitken/Imperial War Musems)

The Geneva Protocol in 1925 prohibited the use of chemical artifacts in warfare, but not their production and storage, nor their use against non-signatories or in retaliation for the use of weapons of the same category. The Chemical Weapons Convention was only adopted in 1992, at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, after 12 years of negotiations, and entered into force in 1997, prohibiting the manufacture, storage and use of chemical compounds in war contexts.

Despite the bans, chemical weapons continue to see action in wars and terrorist attacks. In the Syrian Civil War in 2013, Syrian troops used chemical compounds in Homs and Aleppo, hitting hundreds of people. The Sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995 by a terrorist sect is another notable example of the clandestine use of such compounds.

War in Ukraine

Russian invasion of Ukraine sparks warning about chemical weapons use (Image: Reproduction/Twenty20photos/Envato Elements)

The recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns about the use of chemical or biological weapons, although the biggest fear is the use of nuclear weapons or a catastrophe similar to the accident at Chernobyl, Pripyat, in 1968. At the moment, the largest plant Europe’s nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhya Power Plant, is under Russian control, as are the Chernobyl facilities.

For the authorities, the biggest concern is the potential leakage of infectious agents from inside Ukraine’s biosafety laboratories, since, in a context of invasion, the facilities can be bombed or abandoned at any time.

Faced with the threat, the WHO on March 10 recommended that Ukraine destroy any high-threat pathogens housed in its public health laboratories, according to the Reuters news agency. Thus, it is possible to avoid “any possible spill” that could spread disease among the population and cause even more deaths from the armed conflict.

