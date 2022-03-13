What can you buy with value?

Apple this week announced its new super-powered computer, the Mac Studio. The most basic model, without a monitor, keyboard or mouse, costs R$ 22,999, with Apple’s M1 Max chip and high-end configurations for those who work with image, video and sound editing — hence the name “Studio”.

With the most advanced specifications (M1 Ultra processor, 128 GB of memory, 8 TB SSD storage and pre-installed Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro programs), the machine does not go for less than R$ 97,798.80 — or in up to 12 installments of R$ 8,149.90. You can also pay in cash with a 10% discount, for R$ 88,018.9.

Mac Studio is obviously a very specific application equipment, suitable for professional consumers who need ultra fast processing for activities that demand a lot from the machine, such as 8K video editing work, rendering complex 3D graphics, among other applications. visuals.

Since Mac Studio is “only” made up of powerful Apple hardware, you might also want to invest in Apple Display Studio. It is the company’s new 27-inch monitor, with 5K resolution, True Tone technology for more accurate colors, and an integrated 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens webcam. The accessory is sold in Brazil from R$18,000 and can reach R$21,000 in the version with anti-reflective glass and height adjustment.

Here in tilt we were curious to know what we can buy with the price of this new computer and we went to do some basic research. For R$97,798.80 for the most powerful Mac Studio, you can also buy:

A year of study at a good European university: some master’s courses at the University of Groningen, in the Netherlands, cost 17 thousand euros (R$ 93,921 in direct conversion);

18 iPhones 13: each one costs around R$5,300 in national e-commerce stores;

11 iPhones 13 Pro Max: the most powerful model of Apple’s cell phone costs R$9,900 in Brazil;

1 Honda Civic 2017: there are models in online dealerships for R$97,639.00;

16 Playstation 5: each unit costs around R$5,900 in online stores;

11 nights on a luxury private island in the Maldives Islands: the standard rate at the Naladhu Private Island Maldives hotel starts at R$8,517;

Make a down payment on a 60 m² apartment with 2 bedrooms in Vila Mariana, a middle class neighborhood in São Paulo (SP), where the housing unit costs R$ 700,000;

154 barrels of Brent crude oil;

Luxury wedding party: Casa Sion Festas, from Belo Horizonte, manages to organize a complete ceremony for values ​​around R$ 100 thousand;

Savings: leaving the money in savings, it can earn BRL 7,200 for a period of 12 months, at a rate of 0.5% per month.

New Mac pricing

In addition to an intelligent cooling system, Mac Studio comes with four Thunderbolt inputs, two USB-C and one HDMI inputs, allowing you to connect up to four displays at the same time.

In terms of performance, the launch features two versions: M1 Max or M1 Ultra chip, both offering greater performance than the iMac and even the most powerful Mac Pro that Apple currently sells with Intel processors.

Prices in Brazil have been announced, but the launch is not yet. Are they:

Mac Studio with M1 Max: from R$22,999

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra: from R$46,999

Studio Display: from BRL 17,999

Why is it so expensive?

The great innovation of Mac Studio is the M1 Ultra processor. Developed by Apple itself, the chip works as two M1 Max processors (the company’s most powerful, launched last year) operating as if they were one.

According to Apple, the M1 Ultra is up to 3.8 times faster than Intel’s most powerful processor, the next-generation Core i9, used in personal computers. For rendering heavy 3D images and graphics, it is 4.5 times faster than the same competitor.

There are 114 billion transistors capable of running, without crashing, up to 18 videos in 8K resolution in ProRes format in a professional video editing program such as Final Cut, used in the montage of Hollywood movies.