WhatsApp gets new calling feature

Known for its characteristic green icon, the Whatsapp is a cross-platform instant messaging and voice calling application for smartphones via internet connection. In addition to voice and video messages and calls, the application also has resources available to send images, videos, documents in PDFfigurines and GIFS.

Becoming increasingly visible and accessible, the application has several updates, always aiming to improve its use and performance.

Recently, WhatsApp released a new beta update for the operating system androidthat is, the update is in the development phase, but it is already acceptable to be released to the public, even if it still has some kind of bug and problems that will need to be fixed before the definitive release of the product to the market.

New app feature

Last year, the app introduced a number of new updates that helped improve voice and video calling, making it possible to join a group call even if it had already been started before.

Now, with the beta version for Android, new references have been revealed about the next feature to be released: call links.

With this new feature, the user will be able to create a call link directly in their contact list and share it with anyone.

This feature, although similar, is different from the old Messenger shortcut, Facebook’s chat application, in which anyone can join a Messenger room even without having a Facebook account.

In the case of WhatsApp, when the user creates a call link, it is hosted on WhatsApp itself, and is then protected with state-of-the-art encryption, that is, it is necessary to have a WhatsApp account to be able to access the link and be able to join the call.

However, according to the information, the update is under development and will be released soon to all users.

other resources

In addition to the update mentioned above, WhatsApp still has a series of new updates that should be released soon.

One of these novelties is the message reaction, with a focus on interaction, where the user can react quickly and practically to a message received by another contact, as already happens in the Instagram application.

Just like messages and calls, reactions will be protected with state-of-the-art encryption.

It is also worth mentioning that this feature will be released in a preliminary way in an upcoming beta update, for the test period, as well as the update regarding video call links.