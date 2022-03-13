Why did the new iPad Air make the iPad Pro obsolete?

After the end of Apple’s launch event last Tuesday (8), many people asked themselves: what about the 2022 iPad Pro?

In its place came the new iPad Air, a product that brought features that were present in the Pro version, but which ended up raising doubts as to whether Apple may have made — consciously or unconsciously — the iPad Pro an obsolete product.

At first glance, the two products are very similar. Both have an M1 processor and a 12 MP front camera with automatic zoom for video calls. Both devices are also compatible with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, as well as the Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Not to mention that the new gadget also has 5G connectivity, matching the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) and iPad mini (6th generation) devices.

On the other hand, iPads Air are smaller, having a 10.9-inch screen, which is enough for most demands of the average user. They still have the advantage of being lighter and having a smaller size to fit in backpacks.

The iPad Air also has more color options (space gray, pink, purple, blue and stellar), while the Pro only comes in two versions (space gray and silver).

iPad Air or iPad Pro?

The iPad Pro, of course, has some specific advantages over the Air, such as a larger screen; more storage options, Face ID (instead of Touch ID); faster data transfer port; and more rear cameras. However, depending on the use, these details may not make much difference — especially considering the price.

While the most basic version of the 128GB iPad Pro costs R$10,391 in Brazil, the 64GB iPad Air costs R$6,799. Even the 256GB iPad Air is cheaper than the Pro, costing BRL 8,399.

In summary, the new iPad Air emerges as an interesting option over the basic iPad hardware, and it can also serve as a comparable alternative, but cheaper, than the Pro. At least, until the apple company releases an updated version of the most expensive gadget.

However, unless Apple has an M2 chip up its sleeve, a new iPad Pro in 2022 would make no sense. And if it comes out without the new chip, it could end up being just “more of the same”. Let’s wait.