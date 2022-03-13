With intense air strikes, Russia closes the siege of Kiev | National Journal

With intense air attacks, Russia closed, this Saturday (12), the siege of the Ukrainian capital. This is what the special envoys to Poland show Rodrigo Carvalho, Ernani Lemos and Ross Salinas.

Russian state TV broadcast footage of helicopters destroying Ukrainian military equipment in the Kiev region.

Vladimir Putin’s troops would already be 25 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital. Satellite images show Russian forces firing on residential areas near the city.

Russia began Saturday with a heavy attack on a military air base in Vasylkiv, south of Kiev.. The bombing destroyed an ammunition depot.

Several Ukrainian cities are picking up the pieces. The mayor of Chernihiv recorded a video in front of a famous hotel: “Today the Ukraine hotel was hit. I’m here now. There is no longer a hotel, but Ukraine itself still exists and will prevail.”

The mayor of another city, Melitopol, was reportedly kidnapped. A video shows soldiers carrying a man from town hall. Russia has not yet commented on the allegation.

Residents took to the streets to protest. The president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “advancing to a new stage of terror” and asked that the mayor be released from captivity immediately.

The mayor of the capital sympathized with his colleague. Vitaly Klitschko also accused Russia of terrorism to attack elected officials in Ukraine, and said that Russian forces will be expelled from every inch of the country, that the people will resist.

In Mykolaiv, a flashlight helped a panting man see to believe: Russians had attacked a cancer treatment center.

In the same city, something caught the attention of a man: it was a bomb falling, two. In Kharkiv, at least one person died in an attack on a residential area on Saturday (12).

In the city of Irpin, which has also been heavily attacked, Ukrainian soldiers escorted yet another group of residents who decided to leave.

The strategically important city of Mariupol, which has Ukraine’s largest port on the Sea of ​​Azov, is another frequent target for the Russians.

The Ukrainian government said that this Saturday one of the bombings there was on a mosque that served as a shelter for 80 adults and children. Russia denies.

The siege of Mariupol has lasted 11 days. Authorities warn that residents will start to starve, and it is very cold. Attempts to evacuate civilians from the city through humanitarian corridors have so far failed.

Among the many civilians injured in this war is Katerina: “We were driving down the main road, near my grandma’s house, and they started shooting at our car.”.

Wounded in the hand and head, her father says: “The Russian soldiers who shot at us looked panicked. To me, they are so scared that they shoot everything that moves.”

On Saturday, the Ukrainian president thanked Israel for the efforts to mediate the discussions and suggested that peace talks take place in Jerusalem. Volodymyr Zelensky said “concrete proposals” to end the war in Ukraine are being exchanged between Moscow and Kiev. Zelensky said that so far 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have died. It is estimated that, on the Russian side, about 6,000 have died.

Zelensky also said that the Russian army is suffering the biggest loss of troops in decades.. He said that Ukrainian forces had already taken 31 Russian tactical battalion groups out of combat.

In these 17 days of war, train stations in Poland, such as the one located an hour from the Ukrainian border, have been receiving many people. The number of volunteers actually helping refugees is very large. Even so, Leaving a war-torn country in a hurry and arriving in an unfamiliar place can be especially traumatic for some people..

Human rights NGOs have been warning of cases of missing children, human trafficking and exploitation. The Polish government increased the minimum sentence for human trafficking cases from three to ten years, and the maximum penalty for child sex trafficking increased from ten to 25 years.

Daryna, who fled Ukraine, said that, When you leave an area of ​​conflict, you end up making quick, intuitive choices of what is more or less safe.that you can’t think of everything.

A police chief in Romania said he has been warning refugee women to always travel with a charged cell phone and to write down the license plate of the car or bus they are taking.