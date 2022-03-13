Woman in wheelchair creates joint effort and helps to save other people with disabilities in the Ukraine war: ‘We are left behind’ | Ukraine and Russia

People with physical disabilities face difficulties in escaping the war in Ukraine because:

such as ramps and braille signs; and any attempt to escape requires means of transport with adequate structure and/or assistance from volunteer drivers.

“From the beginning of the conflict, we are left behind. Nobody tries to improve the conditions in the shelters, nobody tries to save us, get us out of here, help us in any way”, says to the g1 Tanya Miroshnikova, a 31-year-old Ukrainian who has been using a wheelchair since childhood.

In February, she managed to escape from her hometown of Kamyanske (in the west of the country) to Lviv. Afterwards, she went to another country (kept secret to ensure the interviewee’s safety).

Her goal, now that she’s protected, is rescuing other people with special needs who have not yet had the opportunity to escape. She organizes collective efforts to collect donations and find volunteers, partner institutions and collaborators.

Tanya fled by train with her mother — Photo: Personal archive

Tanya describes her journey:

“It was very difficult. I took a train with my mother, who relies on crutches [para se locomover], while listening to the sound of military planes above us. It was the longest trip of my life,” he says.

Image shows part of the path taken by Tanya in her escape from Ukraine — Photo: Personal archive

Since then, the focus has been on getting more citizens with mobility difficulties to also be able to flee.

“Every day it gets more and more difficult. People with more severe disabilities still require special medical attention in transport. We volunteers are trying to raise funds and find safe places,” says Tanya.

Helping this audience is nothing new in her life. Before the war, the young woman was already leading a NGO focused on defending the rights of Ukrainians with disabilities, the “Fight for Right”.

Until this Friday (11), the project gathered more than 100 requests from Ukrainians crying out for help to leave the country.

Blind couple gets help to escape

“Each rescue story is unique,” ​​says Tanya. One of the most striking, says the Ukrainian, was that of a blind couple in the city of Bucha (attacked by Russian troops).

“We tried for many days to find a driver who could pick them up, until we finally found a volunteer who took them to the station. [de trem].”

The most difficult case, according to Tanya, was that of Serhiy and Olga, Ukrainians who were in Lviv and wanted to move to a safe place. Both are wheelchair users and have very delicate health conditions.

Couple in wheelchair manages to escape the war in Ukraine – Photo: Personal archive

“When we finally got a car to pick them up, Serhiy’s condition took a turn for the worse. It was exactly on the day scheduled for the rescue,” says Tanya.

“We had to wait another 48 hours for the situation to stabilize — but when you’re at war, you never know what will happen tomorrow,” says Tanya.