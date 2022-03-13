Xbox Series X|S sales surpass PS5 in February 2022 in the US

Raju Singh 3 days ago Technology Comments Off on Xbox Series X|S sales surpass PS5 in February 2022 in the US 20 Views

The US sales figures for gaming hardware see the Nintendo Switch as the best-selling console in February 2022, followed by the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 this early 2022, with a few other interesting details.

As reported by market analyst Mat Piscatella, the Nintendo Switch was the platform that most sold in February 2022 and also achieved the highest number of units sold in the first two months of the year. In the same period, the PS5 had the lowest number of units actually sold against rivals.

O Xbox Series X and Series S take second place in terms of number of consoles sold in February 2022 in the US. In these minutes, Piscatella also published data relating to the US software market based on NPD surveys, showing how Elden Ring is the top selling game in both February and 2022 overall so far.

It’s another victory for Microsoft over Sony and that unlike the last generation, these occasions are becoming more frequent.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

The hacker that has plagued Elden Ring players

The series souls has always been known for its high level of difficulty and although …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved