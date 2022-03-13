Xbox Series X|S sales surpass PS5 in February 2022 in the US

The US sales figures for gaming hardware see the Nintendo Switch as the best-selling console in February 2022, followed by the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 this early 2022, with a few other interesting details.

As reported by market analyst Mat Piscatella, the Nintendo Switch was the platform that most sold in February 2022 and also achieved the highest number of units sold in the first two months of the year. In the same period, the PS5 had the lowest number of units actually sold against rivals.

US NPD HW – PlayStation 5 leads video game hardware in 2022 dollar sales year-to-date, while Switch has achieved the highest unit sales in the period. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 11, 2022

O Xbox Series X and Series S take second place in terms of number of consoles sold in February 2022 in the US. In these minutes, Piscatella also published data relating to the US software market based on NPD surveys, showing how Elden Ring is the top selling game in both February and 2022 overall so far.

It’s another victory for Microsoft over Sony and that unlike the last generation, these occasions are becoming more frequent.