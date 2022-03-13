Zelensky asks the European Union for a clear answer on Ukraine’s accession to the bloc – News









Ukraine's President Volodmyr Zelensky asked the European Union on Saturday (12) to clearly state whether or not his country will be able to join the bloc. "We believe we deserve to be in the European Union and we don't need to be promised anything. We need specific support," Zelenski told an international press conference, according to Ukrainian news agency Unian.

For Zelensky, there is no need to talk about one or the other "causes or reasons, of dates. There is no need for that. Nobody is interested. We are at war today, and the answers to all the questions we ask the world we want to hear today." stated.











"If NATO says no, then we will listen. If the EU says yes, then they must tell each other clearly and not balance on drops of diplomacy, because then they will be completely in the rain," he stressed.

Regarding the war, Zelensky said that "we know 100% that we will have a victory", although he does not know when it will occur. In his opinion, there are currently some positive signs from the Russian side in the ongoing negotiations.

"Now the Russian side, in the negotiations, has started talking about things and not just giving ultimatums. I think this is a fundamentally different approach. And it should be that way," the Ukrainian president said. For Zelensky, any solution must start with a ceasefire. "This will allow to unblock humanitarian processes and evacuate people as well as deliver food and water," he said.










