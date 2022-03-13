Zelensky describes Russian army losses as ‘colossal’ – News

Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky said on Saturday that the losses of Russian troops since the invasion of his country on February 24 are “colossal”. In a video message posted on his Telegram channel and broadcast by the local news agency Interfax-Ukraine, Zelensky highlighted the difficulties the Russian army is having in controlling the country after 17 days of fighting.

“The losses of Russian troops are colossal. The dynamics of the invaders’ losses on the 17th day [de guerra] is already such that we can safely say: this is the biggest blow to the Russian Army in decades. They’ve never had so many losses in so few days,” Zelensky said.





According to the Ukrainian president, since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, 31 tactical groups of Russian battalions have lost their combat capability. “The Russian army is surrendering not just individually, but in whole groups… The invaders’ losses of technical capabilities are simply staggering,” he emphasized.

“More than 360 tanks. A total of 1,205 armored vehicles. And that’s not counting the losses in battles tonight and in the morning. There are already about 60 aircraft. More than 80 helicopters. Hundreds and hundreds of units of other equipment. , the most modern projects that Russia is proud of,” he added.

The Ukrainian president, whose reported data could not be verified by an independent source, said that “most armies in the world do not have as much [poder bélico] how much [o que] Russian troops lost during the invasion”.



