Zelensky highlights Russia’s change in ‘approach’ in negotiations – News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed on Saturday that Russia has taken a “fundamentally different approach” in negotiations to end the conflict that was sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

At a press conference, Zelensky indicated that Moscow is no longer limited to “giving ultimatums” and said he was “happy to receive a signal from Russia” after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had seen “positive steps” in the latest bilateral talks.





Putin previously indicated that negotiations were taking place “almost daily”. Both countries have started several rounds of negotiations since Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine.

Last Thursday, Turkey hosted the first talks between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers since the invasion began.





These conversations resulted in the opening of several humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from combat zones. However, both sides accuse each other of blocking the efforts.

At the same press conference, the Ukrainian president released, for the first time, the number of Ukrainian soldiers killed since the beginning of the Russian invasion. “We have 1,300 dead soldiers”he declared, without giving further details about the balance sheet.