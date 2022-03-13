Zelensky says talks with Russia have had ‘positive steps’

The negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have taken “positive steps” on the 17th day of the war between the two countries. The statement was given by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference on Saturday (12/3). He said “I’m happy” during the speech.

“The Russian Federation gave us ultimatums from the beginning, which we did not accept,” he explained. “Now they start talking about something, not just issuing ultimatums. It’s a fundamentally different approach.”

Zelensky did not make it clear when the last negotiations took place. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already said that negotiations take place “almost daily”. Representatives of the two countries met face to face on four occasions.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos The troubled relationship between Russia and Ukraine, which triggered armed conflict, has the world on alert for a possible major war.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images ***photo-statue-lenin-soviet-union-russia The confusion, however, does not come from today. In addition to the dispute over economic and geopolitical influence, a historical context that relates to the 19th century may explain the conflict. Agustavop/ Getty Images ***drawing-map-russia-eurasia-conflict Ukraine’s strategic location, between Russia and the eastern part of Europe, has served as a security zone for the former USSR for years. Therefore, the Russians consider it essential to maintain influence over the neighboring country and avoid advances by possible adversaries there.pawel.gaul/Getty Images ***photo-flag-ukraine-on-monument This is because the large Ukrainian territory prevents successful military attacks against the Russian capital. A Ukraine allied with Russia leaves possible enemies coming from Europe more than 1,500 km from Moscow. An opposing Ukraine, however, narrows the distance to just over 600 kmGetty Images ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Speech-Chinese Flag Realizing Ukraine’s interest in joining NATO, which is led by the United States, and being part of the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to attack the country if the Ukrainians did not give up on the idea.André Borges/Esp. metropolises ***kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-at-night One of Putin’s demands, therefore, is for the West to ensure that Ukraine does not join the US-led organization. For Russians, NATO’s presence and support for Ukrainians constitute threats to the country’s security.Poca/Getty Images ***photo-russia-flag-sky-shining Russia began military training with ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine, and invaded Ukrainian territory on February 24.Kutay Tanir/Getty Images ***sky-military-aircraft-fog-trail On the other hand, NATO, made up of 30 countries, reinforced its presence in Eastern Europe and placed military installations on alert. NATO/Disclosure ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Front-Speaking Despite gaining the spotlight in recent weeks, the new chapter of the standoff between the two nations was restarted at the end of 2021, when Putin deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The two countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have an old dispute over territory.AFP ***photo-kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-people In addition, for the Ukrainian government, the conflict is a kind of continuation of the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula, which took place in 2014 and caused more than 10,000 deaths. At the time, Moscow took advantage of a political crisis in the neighboring country and the strong presence of Russians in the region to incorporate it into its territory.Elena Aleksandrovna Ermakova/ Getty Images ***photo-blue-red-square-snow-soldier-kremlin-russia-government-moscow Since then, Ukrainians have accused the Russians of using hybrid warfare tactics to constantly destabilize the country and fund separatist groups that undermine state sovereignty.Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict The conflict, which began on February 24, is already impacting the entire world economically. In Western Europe, for example, countries fear the interruption of natural gas supply, which is essential for many of them.Vostok / Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict Although Brazil does not have such relevant economic ties with the two nations, it could be affected by the likely spike in oil prices. Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis 0

The last meeting between the two countries, held last Thursday (10/3), did not end well. The heads of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov, and Ukrainian, Dmytro Kuleba, left the meeting without a consensus.

Lavrov complained about the supply of weapons from Western countries to Ukraine. Kuleba accused Russia of planning the attack on the country and of hampering negotiations and helping the wounded.

Also on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said that the meetings would continue to take place via videoconference, but did not provide further details.

In his statement, the Ukrainian president disclosed that at least 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had died since the Russian invasions began. This is the first balance released by Ukraine so far. Russia, on the other hand, “suffered much lower casualties”.

Zelensky also asked the leaders of France and Germany — Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, respectively — to assist in the release of Mayor Melitopol. Ivan Fedorov was captured this Friday (11/3).

I spoke with @OlafScholz, @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed countering the aggressor, RF crimes against civilians. I ask my partners to help in releasing the captive mayor of Melitopol. Prospects for peace talks also discussed. We must stop the aggressor together — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 12, 2022

Also this Saturday (12/3), Macron and Scholtz spoke by phone with Putin. In a statement, the Kremlin did not mention a ceasefire, saying the Russian president accused Ukrainian soldiers of “flagrant violations” of human rights during the conversation.

Putin stressed that Ukrainian forces made use of “extrajudicial killings of opponents”, “taking of civilian hostages” and their “use as a human shield”, as well as the “distribution of heavy weapons in residential areas, close to hospitals, schools and day care centers”. ”. There are no official notes from France and Germany.