Abdominal bloating: Causes for the increase in volume

The feeling of abdominal swelling is extremely uncomfortable, as it causes pain and on some occasions, the person feels ashamed. After all, who hasn’t felt that horrible feeling of bloating?

Most of the time the abdominal bloating is harmlesshowever, if it is very frequent and persists, you will have to consult a doctor to exclude possible pathologies, especially intestinal malabsorption syndrome such as celiac disease, irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease.



Abdominal bloating occurs mainly due to imbalances in the intestinal flora and/or poor digestionwhich results in air accumulation.

Which are the potential causes?

Food allergies or intolerances;

Bad eating habits;

Flatulence and/or constipation;

Hormonal causes;

Stress;

Abusive use of alcoholic beverages;

Some cortisone-based medication.

Solutions to reduce abdominal bloating

Start a balanced and healthy diet;

Review the portions you are eating, especially complex carbohydrates (such as bread, pasta, rice, cereal);

Increase consumption of probiotic foods (such as plain yogurt, kefir or kombucha);

Increase consumption of fiber-rich foods (such as flaxseeds, kiwi, plums, oats, among others);

Increase the intake of water or infusions;

Use teas that aid digestion (such as ginger tea, mint, lemon, carqueja);

Use supplements such as charcoal, probiotics and/or prebiotics;

Eat slowly and chew your food well;

Reduce salt in cooking and avoid salty foods;

Avoid foods that increase your intake of air or gas;

Avoid alcoholic beverages;

Avoid foods that ferment in the intestines;

Avoid using artificial sweeteners and/or processed foods that contain them.

